Tom Phillips reportedly released by WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has released play-by-play voice Tom Phillips (Thomas Hannifan), according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Phillips started with WWE in 2012.
Powell’s POV: WWE replaced Phillips as the voice of Raw last month. Adnan Virk took over for Phillips and lasted less than two months. I wondered if the company would go back to Phillips when Virk left the company earlier this week, but they instead named Jimmy Smith as the new voice of Raw. I thought Phillips did solid work and fit the company’s vision for a play-by-play voice, so I was surprised when he was removed from the Raw spot and even more surprised to learn that they released him.
Unless there’s something going on like the sexting scandal from back in 2017, this makes no sense.