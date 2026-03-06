NXT Vengeance Day, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Val Venis, Ken Anderson, David Flair, Hercules Hernandez, Killer Khan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT Vengeance Day premium live event will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams Saturday on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. A same-night audio review available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center. The show includes the fallout from the Elimination Chamber event. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Tucson, Arizona, at Tucson Arena. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Portland and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Tucson. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sean Morley, who worked as Val Venis, is 55.

-Ken Anderson is 50. He worked as Mr. Kennedy in WWE.

-Chad Wicks, who worked as Chad Toland and Chad Dick, is 48.

-David Flair (David Fliehr) is 47.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) died on March 6, 2004, at age 47 from heart disease.

-The late Killer Khan (Masashi Ozawa) was born on March 6, 1947. He died at age 76 on December 29, 2023.