NXT TV rating: How did the Vengeance Day go-home show perform?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 604,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up compared to last week’s 589,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.08 rating. Last week’s show ran against the State of the Union Address, so the minimal increase in viewership this week is disappointing, given that the February 17 episode averaged 744,000 viewers. One year earlier, the March 4, 2025, edition of NXT on The CW delivered 689,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating.