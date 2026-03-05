Wrestling Open “Episode 218” results (3/5): Vetter’s review of Bobby Orlando vs. Ryan Clancy for the Wrestling Open Championship, Big Business vs. The Residency

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 218”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

March 5, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The attendance was maybe 100. Paul Crockett, Eye Black Jack Pasquale, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show.

* Joseline Navarro was slated to face Sammi Chaos, but Wrestling Open reported that Joseline broke her ankle on Thursday, so the match has been canceled.

1. Erik Chacha vs. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris in a spotlight match. Robinson and Pasquale called this one. Chacha hit a dive over the ropes onto Morris early on. In the ring, Morris hit some running back elbows. He hit a knee drop across the forehead for a nearfall at 3:00. Chacha got a rollup for a nearfall. Morris may have been knocked groggy; he doesn’t seem okay.

Erik Chacha defeated Brian Morris at 4:48.

Footage from prior shows aired to lead into the opening match of the main show.

2. Christian Darling and Tyler Jordan vs. Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez (w/Brother Greatness). Tyler is the impressive kid from the Cleveland scene, and I’m glad he’s finally getting a storyline here. Darling and Jordan came out first; Diaz and Ariez charged into the ring, and all four brawled. Ariez hit a splash to the mat on Jordan for a nearfall. Sammy hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit an enzuigiri on Darling, then a powerslam and a moonsault. Darling hit a backbreaker over his knee on Mani, and the heels began working over Ariez. Jordan hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 4:00.

Darling whipped Mani into a corner and hit an elbow drop for a nearfall. Darling hit a uranage for a nearfall at 5:30. Jordan hit a springboard flying forearm for a nearfall. Darling hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 8:30. Mani finally hit a double suplex. Sammy made the hot tag at 10:00 and hit clotheslines in opposite corners on each heel, then a top-rope crossbody block onto both. He hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall on Jordan. Darling hit a standing powerbomb on Diaz at 11:30. Diaz flipped the heels into each other, then he got a rollup on Jordan for the flash pin. Really good action.

Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez defeated Tyler Jordan and Christian Darling at 12:02.

3. Jay Tunis vs. Pedro Dones. We haven’t seen recent Bio Pro graduate Tunis in a couple of months! He wore his futuristic light-up glasses that made me think of El Phantasmo. Ring vet Dones has been working with the rookies much of the past year. They locked up at the bell. Tunis hit some chops; Dones unzipped Jay’s shirt and fired back with some harder chops. Dones hit a bodyslam at 2:00. Tunis hit a clothesline for a nearfall, and he kept Pedro grounded.

Tunis hit a top-rope flying axe handle at 4:30 and kept Pedro grounded in a headlock. Dones knocked him down with running shoulder tackles, then a running knee in the corner. He put Tunis on his shoulders, spun him, and hit a Samoan Drop. He hit his running, flying headbutt for the pin. Basic but decent.

Pedro Dones defeated Jay Tunis at 6:41.

4. “Simply the Best” Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams vs. “The Haven” Jay Onyx and Shawn Knyte. The Haven debuted here on Monday’s show, but they’ve been regulars in the New England scene for a few years. BRG still has a brace on his right shoulder; he opened against Onyx, who has shorter, curly hair. Jay hit a bodyslam. Knyte (think Kofi!) entered and hit a splash to the mat. The seven-footer Oxx tagged in at 2:00 and hit a double clothesline. He threw Knyte onto Onyx. (I’ve made the Brody King comparison before; Oxx is thick and covered in tattoos.)

BRG got back in and punched Jay and kept him grounded. He applied a bear hug and violently shook Onyx. BRG kicked Knyte off the apron at 5:00 as the heels continued to work over Onyx. Brett hit more running back elbows. Oxx put Jay in a Torture Rack and dropped him stomach-first on the top rope. Knyte got the hot tag at 7:30 and hit some forearm strikes on BRG, then a springboard back elbow. He slammed BRG to the mat for a nearfall, but Oxx made the save. Oxx hit a double chokeslam and piled The Haven on top of each other. He let BRG crawl over and get the pin. Good action.

“Simply the Best” Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams defeated “The Haven” Jay Onyx and Shawn Knyte at 8:57.

5. 23 Hazard vs. Bobby Buffet. Buffet was heavily featured in the Apple+ docuseries on the Monster Factory in Philadelphia; I haven’t seen him in maybe six months, but I know he’s been here in the past. He ate a slice of pizza on the way to the ring. He jiggled his belly as he removed his long, yellow robe. Bobby has the height (and weight!) advantage. Hazard was bothered by the crowd booing him. They locked up, and Bobby easily shoved him to the mat. He missed a splash to the mat. Buffet hit a powerslam at 2:00.

Buffet hit an elbow drop. Hazard hit a chop block to the back of the left knee and stomped on Bobby. Hazard hit a missile dropkick on the knee for a nearfall at 4:00, and he jawed some more with the crowd. Hazard tied up the legs and leaned backwards. Bobby hit a Falco Arrow and a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 7:00. Hazard hit a hard back elbow strike to the back of the head for the pin. Solid.

23 Hazard defeated Bobby Buffet at 7:55.

* The man in the hoodie who attacked Tyree Taylor last week got in the ring. He removed the hoodie, and it’s Ray Jaz! We haven’t seen him here much in the past six months, either. He got on the mic and said he’s “angry and resentful” about not getting on shows lately. He again boasted about starting his Wrestling Open career with a 49-0 record. He said attacking Tyree was “the only way to get back here.” He challenged Taylor to a match next week!

* Big Business will be getting a tag team title shot… Love, Doug will be in the match, but who will he choose as his partner?

6. “Big Business” TJ Crawford, Brad Hollister, and Love, Doug vs. “The Residency” Rex Lawless, RJ Rude, and Nic Robles. RJ and Doug opened and traded standing switches. TJ and Robles locked up at 2:00, and Crawford hit a hard Yes Kick to the chest. Hollister stomped on Robles in the corner, then a delayed vertical suplex at 3:30. The muscular Lawless got in to square off with Hollister. TJ and Doug hit a team clothesline to flip Rex to the floor.

In the ring, TJ hit some quick kicks on Rex. Robles tagged back in, but TJ worked him over, too. From the apron, Rex punched Doug at 6:00, and the Residency began working over Doug. Rude choked Doug in the ropes. RJ hit a snap suplex for a nearfall and barked at the ref. Robles hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 8:30. Rude and Robles hit a senton-and-leg drop combo for a nearfall. Rude missed a Lionsault. Rex knocked TJ off the apron. Doug made the hot tag to Hollister, who hit a backbody drop on Rude, then a spear on Robles.

Brad hit a bulldog powerslam on Rude. Brad hit a pop-up powerbomb on Rex for a nearfall at 11:30. Hollister went for his Tornado Jackhammer, but Rex blocked it. Rex hit a Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall. Rex hit a Claymore Kick and a forward Finlay Roll. Rude hit a frog splash on Hollister for a nearfall. Brad slammed Robles onto Rex! Hollister and Doug hit the “Business is Booming” team Bulldog Powerslam move for the pin. Good action; I thought this might have been a fast squash, but this really worked for me.

“Big Business” TJ Crawford, Brad Hollister, and Love, Doug defeated “The Residency” Rex Lawless, RJ Rude, and Nic Robles at 14:07.

* Doug got on the mic and announced he is picking Hollister as his partner for the tag title shot. He told Crawford he should go after singles gold. However, TJ said his body is shot, and he might need to take time off. Hmmmm…

* Footage aired of Bobby Orlando beating Ryan Clany to win the Wrestling Open Title.

7. Bobby Orlando vs. Ryan Clancy for the Wrestling Open Title. Clancy came out first in a glittery silver robe. They tied up and had a feeling-out process early on. Clancy knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00, and he posed. Orlando hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Clancy hit his monkey-flip for a nearfall at 4:30. They got up and traded punches at 6:30. Bobby hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Bobby dove through the ropes onto Clancy at 8:00, and he was fired up.

They got in the ring and hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Clancy hit a butterfly suplex and a senton for a nearfall. He missed a Picture Perfect Dropkick, but he applied a half-crab at 11:00, and Bobby crawled to the ropes to break the hold. Bobby then applied a Boston Crab. Clancy hit a DDT and Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 13:00. Clancy went into the crowd, got the stupid stuffed goat, and turned babyface (I kid!) by repeatedly stomping on it.

Orlando responded by hitting two superkicks, then a top-rope superplex. He nailed his Athena-style flying stunner for a nearfall at 14:30, and they were both down. They got up, shoved their foreheads together, and traded forearm strikes. Clancy hit a release German Suplex, but Bobby popped up and hit a clothesline. They traded rollups. Clancy nailed the Picture Perfect Dropkick for the pin! New champion! I didn’t expect that!! Clancy is the first-ever two-time champion.

Ryan Clancy defeated Bobby Orlando to win the Wrestling Open Title at 18:09.

Final Thoughts: I think I’ve seen Clancy compete in five matches in the past eight days, and he’s just on a roll. A really good match with a surprising finish, as I didn’t think Orlando’s reign was ending here. As is often the case here, the second-best was the main show opener. Even though they lost, I really like the team of Darling and Jordan, and I want to see more of them here. The Big Business-Residency match was pretty good for third.

Some nice returns here, from Bobby Buffet to Ray Jaz to Tunis, and using the Haven twice this week. No Wrestling Open on Monday, but they’ll be back here next Thursday.