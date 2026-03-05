WWE has signed the niece of actress Cheryl Hines and Robert Kennedy Jr.

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has signed Zoe Hines, the niece of actress Cheryl Hines, who is married to Robert Kennedy Jr. Zoe Hines took part in the WWE tryouts held during SummerSlam 2025 week. Kennedy credited Linda McMahon for having a lot to do with the signing when he introduced her on Thursday during an appearance at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine.

Powell’s POV: Zoe Hines played softball at Boston College, where she majored in communications. She also played for the French National Team. Cheryl Hines is best known for her long run on Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as marrying Kennedy, a conspiracy theorist turned U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. And before anyone takes issue with me listing him as a conspiracy theorist, please note that the same description is used on his Wikipedia page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Hines (@zoehinez)

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)