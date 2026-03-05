WWE has signed the niece of actress Cheryl Hines and Robert Kennedy Jr.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has signed Zoe Hines, the niece of actress Cheryl Hines, who is married to Robert Kennedy Jr. Zoe Hines took part in the WWE tryouts held during SummerSlam 2025 week. Kennedy credited Linda McMahon for having a lot to do with the signing when he introduced her on Thursday during an appearance at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine.
Powell’s POV: Zoe Hines played softball at Boston College, where she majored in communications. She also played for the French National Team. Cheryl Hines is best known for her long run on Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as marrying Kennedy, a conspiracy theorist turned U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. And before anyone takes issue with me listing him as a conspiracy theorist, please note that the same description is used on his Wikipedia page.
With help from Linda McMahon, also in the Trump Administration. All of WWE mgt are Trump fans, I’m sure a mention of being related to Hines wpuld have gotten her in the door.
Another nepo baby wins again.
Had she done something on her own merit to earn a place, then reveal her family, okay, but, whatever. Now its going to stick with her.
When they held a contest to design Washington DC, Thomas Jefferson entered – anonymously. He lost, but he wanted the plan judged on its merit. None of that, anymore, just a race to the top.
Let’s be fair. Had RFK Jr. never said anything, no one would have thought twice about her being there. It’s not like she’s a frumpy young woman whose only athletic achievement is passing gym class. She’d fit right in if they released her photo and bio with other developmental signees (and they may have done that for all I know). Fans would see her as another attractive blonde with a collegiate sports background. I have no problem with her or anyone else using their connections to get a foot in the door of WWE or any line of work (think of all the wrestlers who got their start because they had a relative in the business). If we discover that she’s getting special treatment, or if she’s given roles she has no business being in (cough, Ava), then we’ll call them on it. But if we want WWE to treat her the same as the other developmental wrestlers, then it’s only fair that we do the same. Good luck to her.