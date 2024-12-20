Wrestling Open “Episode 155” results (12/19): Vetter’s review of Danny Miles vs. Ichiban, Allie Katch vs. B3cca, Dezmond Cole vs. Jerial Rivera, Mark Sterling vs. Johnny Rivera

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 155”

December 19, 2024 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

Paul Crockett, Brother Greatness, Ryan Clancy and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary. It appears there are maybe 250-300 fans tonight.

* Alec Price vs. Aaron Rourke had been advertised last week, but both are not cleared to wrestle, so that was canceled earlier in the week.

1. TJ Crawford vs. Eye Jack Black in a spotlight match. This is the debut for Bio Pro grad Black. He has some good size to him and he hit some gut punches early on; he’s taller and thicker than Crawford. TJ took control and worked him over. The crowd is really behind Black; I presume he has a lot of family and friends in attendance. Ryan Clancy left commentary, walked to ringside, and jawed with Crawford. It allowed Black to get the rollup and the pin! The crowd went nuts for the rookie’s win.

Eye Black Jack defeated TJ Crawford at 4:39

2. Channing Thomas and DJ Powers vs. Pedro Dones and Bobby Orlando. No Sidney Bakabella tonight. I always compare Powers to NXT’s Kale Dixon, but he’s also giving off young John Morrison vibes tonight; he’s got great potential. He opened against Dones. Orlando tagged in for the first time at 4:30 as the babyfaces twisted Channing’s left arm. Bobby hit a bodyslam on DJ. The heels began working over Pedro in their corner. DJ hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 8:30; Crockett noted that DJ isn’t even 21 yet. Orlando got the hot tag and hit some jab punches on Channing, then a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall, but he missed a move off the ropes. DJ immediately hit a frogsplash on Orlando for a nearfall. Pedro tagged in and hit a flying headbutt on Powers and pinned him. Good action.

Pedro Dones and Bobby Orlando defeated Channing Thomas and DJ Powers at 11:46.

3. Paris Van Dale vs. Jazmyn Hao. My first time seeing Hao; she is a bit like Trish Adora, and she wore a charcoal gray top and bottom. Paris did the splits onto Hao’s stomach for a nearfall at 1:30. Hao hit a fisherman’s suplex, then a clothesline, then a fallaway slam for a nearfall at 3:30. Hao hit a second-rope Athena-style flying head-capture stunner for a nearfall. Paris hit a DDT and got the pin. Decent action; I liked what I saw from Hao in her debut here.

Paris Van Dale defeated Jazmyn Hao at 4:43.

* Paris called Lauren St. Claire to the ring. She told Lauren “I’m officially done with you,” and she left. However, Lauren said she wants a match and is now officially a member of the roster! She challenged Paris to a six-woman tag next week at the Palladium show!

* Footage aired of the masked Stanley Dragowski being revealed as Smart Mark Sterling, who is also Bryce Donovan’s mystery benefactor! A nice sit-down interview with Sterling was mixed into this segment. Very well done.

4. “Smart” Mark Sterling vs. Johnny Rivera. Sterling wore his red Stanley Dragowski singlet. Rivera is a local kid and always gets a good pop. Sterling attacked before the bell and stomped on Rivera in the corner. He went for a pin at 3:00 but he pulled Rivera up. Rivera avoided a Polish Hammer and got a rollup for a nearfall, then a flying back elbow, but he missed a second-rope moonsault. Sterling immediately hit the Polish Hammer, then the DDT for the pin. Basic but that was fine.

“Smart” Mark Sterling defeated Johnny Rivera at 4:02.

* Mark got on the mic and said he is back in Wrestling Open as a wrestler, not just a correspondent. Dezmond Cole came to the ring and confronted Sterling. He wants Bryce Donovan next week. However, Jerial Rivera attacked Cole from behind. A ref got in the ring and our next match is underway! Sterling joined Crockett on commentary.

5. Dezmond Cole vs. Jerial Rivera. Jerial was in charge early. Dezmond hit a spin kick to the jaw, then a Stinger Splash. I’ve noted before that Jerial has a really good physique. Cole hit a top-rope crossbody block but he missed a Helluva Kick. Rivera hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:30 and a suplex for a nearfall. Rivera hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall. Dezmond hit a Michinoku Driver at 6:00 but he missed his rolling guillotine leg drop. Dezmond hit a Lungblower move to the chin. Rivera hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Cole hit a Lionsault Press and some flying forearms, then a suplex, then a Helluva Kick. He trapped Jerial’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face. Dezmond then nailed the Swanton Bomb for the pin. That was really good.

Dezmond Cole defeated Jerial Rivera at 9:18.

6. Allie Katch vs. B3cca. B3cca hit some running back elbows early on. Katch pushed B3cca’s face into the mat and took over and kept B3cca grounded. She missed a buttbump in the corner at 6:00, and B3cca hit a Mafia Kick, a running knee to the back of the head, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. Katch hit a spin kick to the head, but B3cca ‘Matrixed’ backwards to avoid a clothesline. B3cca hit a doublestomp to the chest at 9:00. Katch nailed a Tower of London stunner out of the corner for a believable nearfall, then a piledriver for the pin. Decent match.

Allie Katch defeated B3cca at 9:57.

* Katch got a chair from under the ring. Before she could use it, Gabby Forza ran in and chased Allie away. Allie has a stipulation in mind … if Gabby loses, she must delete all social media and not post any more pictures of her with friends, working out, or with her husband. Out came Bear Bronson, who urged Gabby not to accept the stipulations. However, Gabby accepted the match!

* Footage aired of the feud between the Stetson Ranch and the Church of Greatness, leading to their steel cage warfare match next week. We still don’t know who will be the fourth man on the Ranch’s team. Will we find out tonight? Hammer Tunis and Steven Stetson came to the ring. He called out Tyree Taylor for the next match.

7. Hammer Tunis (w/Steven Stetson) vs. Tyree Taylor (w/Brother Greatness). BG walked to ringside with Tyree but then he returned to commentary, and he talked about not knowing who will be the Ranch’s fourth member. Tyree dropped him with a shoulder tackle, and he hip-tossed Tunis across the ring. Tunis jumped on Tyree’s back and applied a sleeper, but Tyree shrugged him off. Tunis hit a running neckbreaker at 3:30. Tyree hit an elbow drop for a nearfall. Tunis hit a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. Tyree hit a discus clothesline (the camera completely missed it as the ref was in the way) and scored the pin. Pretty basic.

Tyree Taylor defeated Hammer Tunis at 5:30.

* Stetson got on the mic and said Tyree was lucky. He called Danny Miles to the ring for the next match.

8. Danny Miles vs. Ichiban. They shoved each other after the bell, and Ichiban hit a dropkick for a nearfall, then some shoulder blocks and a dive through the ropes at 1:30. He hit a flying knife-edge chop in the ring for a nearfall. Miles hit a delayed vertical suplex and kept Ichiban grounded. He applied a Camel Clutch. Ichiban hit a crossbody block at 7:00. Miles hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. Miles hit a rolling cannonball, then double knees to the chest for a believable nearfall at 9:30. Ichiban hit a flying forearm, then a top-rope missile dropkick. Tunis got in the ring to be a distraction, but Ichiban avoided a clothesline by Stetson. Tyree hopped in the ring and hit a uranage on Miles while the ref was distracted, allowing Ichiban to hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Stetson jumped in the ring and kicked Ichiban; the ref saw it and called for the bell. Decent action; it built up to the steel cage warfare match well.

Ichiban defeated Danny Miles via DQ at 13:13

* We had part two of the Ryan Clancy story. He talked about having a childhood disease; pictures showed him in a wheelchair. He talked about how overcoming it has given him discipline and work ethic. Another really well-done vignette.

* The contract signing between challenger Ryan Clancy and Wrestling Open champion Brad Hollister is our final segment. When we returned to the building after that video, a table had been set up in the ring. Hollister got on the mic first and told Ryan that he’s jealous, because Ryan has to work so hard to be a good wrestler. “All I have to do is wake up, and I’m great,” Brad said. He called himself “the ultimate winner,” and he called Ryan a “piece of shit.” Next week, he’s sending Ryan to the back of the line, and he signed the contract.

Clancy took the mic and acknowledged he’s worked his ass off because nothing was ever handed to him. Clancy vowed he will stand toe-to-toe with Hollister “and give these people a champion they can be proud of.” Ryan then signed the contract. They started fighting. Brad hit a low blow uppercut and suplexed Clancy on the edge of the table. Brad put one foot on Clancy’s chest and hoisted his belt up in the air as the show faded to black.

Final Thoughts: Not the best week of in-ring action, but everything built nicely toward the huge show next Thursday. The main event segment really worked; both men delivered their lines well and it should be a great match next week. Cole-Rivera was best action of the night; Rivera is still new but he has a great look and gives off young (unmasked) Juventud vibes. The Powers/Channing match takes second, with Ichiban-Miles taking third.