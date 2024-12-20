ROH on HonorClub results (12/19): Robinson’s review of the Final Battle go-home show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 95)

Taped December 12, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Streamed December 19, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show with a rundown of the matches on tap for the show. A big note, I was able to see quite a few of these matches in person when I went to the Collision taping last week.

1. Bishop Kaun (w/Toa Liona) vs. Lee Johnson (w/EJ Nduka). Kaun did a lot of smiling at the start of the match, and he’s got a really good smile. Kaun played the happy, stronger babyface and Johnson was a sulking grumpy dude after taking a shoulder tackle. Speed picked up and there were some leapfrogs exchanged until Johnson hit a single leg dropkick that sent Kaun to the outside. Johnson followed Kaun out with a big flip dive that scared the shit out of me in the stands because it looked short from my seat. Back in the ring,

Kaun was able to hang the leg of Johnson in the ropes and then hit a series of leg drops on him and then got a two count nearfall out of it. Kuan hung the leg of Johnson on the outside of a corner and then hit a dragon screw leg whip on it. Kuan went to work on the leg with stump pullers and elbow drops. Kaun locked in a single leg crab on the bad leg, and Johnson got to the ropes, but Kaun went back to work on the leg. Johnson got a bad cradle for a two count, but Kaun came right back with an Alabama Slam for a two count.

Johnson flipped out of a back suplex and got a school boy for a two count. Johnson hit a superkick but couldn’t pick up Kaun so he had to settle for an enzuigiri and a knee to the face and standing moonsault for a two count. Kaun hit a superplex and a gourdbuster for a two count. Kaun tried to pick up Johnson for his pedigree but Johnson was deadweight. Kaun tried to pick him up again and got jackknifed and Johnson got the pinfall.

Lee Johnson defeated Bishop Kaun by pinfall.

After the match, Kaun tried to pick up Johnson for a show of respect, but Toa came in and pushed Johnson back down. Nduka didn’t like this and went after Toa, but Kaun held them apart and whispered into Toa’s ear and Gates backed off. LeeJ celebrated in the ring as Gates regrouped on the outside.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Coleman on commentary did a great job of walking us through how the leg work made Johnson’s offense worse. Coleman’s commentary has come a long way and it’s really really good at this point. The eventual tag team match here should be interesting, because it may involve the split up of Gates of Agony, and honestly, I think I’m all for it.

Backstage Arcades Aura told us that Lee Moriarty was offering an open challenge for the Pure Rules title at Final Battle and then asked him if he was ready for it. Moriarty said he’s a dominant champion and he’s levels above everyone in Pure Rules. Moriarty said he’s still getting better and stronger. Final Battle is Moriarty’s night to cement his legacy over the Pure Rules division.

Backstage Melissa Santos interviewed both Leyla Hirsch and Red Velvet stating they both agreed to no physicality. Hirsch told Velvet she had her beat last week and that there would be no one to save her this time. Velvet said she never needed to be saved and Hirsch needed to prove it. Velvet held up her title and told Hirsch “see you tomorrow”…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Super generic promo with very little of substance here, and the lines weren’t even delivered that well.

2. Lady Frost vs. Queen Aminata. After a brief feeling out period Frost went for a back handspring head scissors but Aminata kneed her in the face for a two count. Frost threw a bunch of forearms that Aminata just ate, Aminata threw one that sent Frost reeling. Frost hit some kicks and a standing moonsalt for a two count. Frost threw some chops and kicks in the corner. Frost hit a release fisherman’s suplex as kids in the crowd called for tables.

Frost locked in a sleeper hold and Aminata backed into the corner to get out. Aminata hit a backbreaker and a snap suplex. Aminata hit her huge sliding knee and got a two count, mostly because she asked the camera “where the fuck is her head?” before the cover. Frost hit some strikes in the corner and fired up the crowd. Frost hit her Snowball Fight and got a two count. Frost went to the top and hit a tornado clothesline for a two count. Frost missed a big spin kick and got hit with a German suplex. Aminata looked in a seated octopus hold for the submission.

Queen Aminata defeated Lady Frost by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Those poor kids in the crowd never did get their table spots at all in the taping. The match was a good match, but what was left of the crowd for this one just wasn’t interested, hence the note about the two kids on opposite sides of the arena calling for tables.

Ian Riccaboni noted that the next clip might not be good for kids and sensitive viewers. We cut to a parking lot where Dustin Rhodes got out of a truck. The camera turned and Vincent said this would be exciting and then he and Dutch entered the same building Dustin did. The building was a wrestling gym and Dustin was vacuuming the ring.

Vincent snuck up from behind and pounded Dustin with punches and threw him outside the ring. Vincent strangled Dustin with some rope and Dutch blasted Dustin with the cowbell. Vincent said Dustin was seeing polka dots. Vincent grabbed Dustin’s phone and called Sammy Guevara. Righteous cackled as they showed Sammy the bloody face of Dustin. Dustin’s forehead oozed blood as we could hear Sammy scream “Son of a bitch”. Dustin twitched as Dutch bathed the cowbell in his blood…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Decent angle to set up the bull rope match. Nothing super special, mostly because Dustin bleeds like that fairly often. I sure do hope the cowbell still has a blood stain on it come Final Battle.

3. “Iron Savages” Bulk Bronson and Beefcake Boulder (w/Jacked Jameson) vs. “Murder Machines” Brian Cage and Lance Archer (w/Don Callis). Jameson did some heel mic work on the way to the ring, but it was kind of unintelligible, on TV and in the building too. Only thing I got was “Titty City”. Riccaboni was still using his somber voice a bit at the beginning of this because of the beatdown angle that we had just seen.

The crowd really got into a “Meat” chant as this match began and Bronson and Cage exchanged shoulder blocks. They then traded suplexes. Boulder tagged in and he and Cage exchanged clothesline attempts. Boulder hit a big shoulder block that sent Cage reeling. Archer tagged in and he and Boulder slammed into each other with clothesline attempts. Boulder hit a headbutt but Archer came back with a cross body and then he sent Bronson to the floor. Archer hit some elbows in the corner but Boulder came back with a cross body of his own.

Boulder slammed Cage. Archer tried to goozle both Savages but they fought back and chokeslammed him instead. Bronson hit a dive on Cage on the outside and Boulder hit a Vader bomb on Archer for a two count. Savages called for Transformer but Archer rolled out of the way. Cage back in and he and Archer hit a big boot German suplex combo on Boulder. Cage hit a DVD on Bronson and Archer hit a splash for a two count. Cage tried for Drill claw, but Boulder broke it up. Everyone hit a big strike and Boulder got dumped to ringside. Machines hit a powerbomb chokeslam combo for the pinfall on Bronson.

“Murder Machines” Brian Cage and Lance Archer defeated “Iron Savages” Bulk Bronson and Beefcake Boulder by pinfall.

After the match, Callis put the boots to Bronson for a bit…

Robinson’s Ruminations: It’s always crazy when you get guys that make Cage look small. Fun big man match.

Backstage, Ian Riccaboni sat down with Jay Lethal and they waited on QT Marshall. Riccaboni started his rundown of the Final Battle show as QT walked in late. Riccaboni asked Lethal how it felt to return to ROH. Lethal said he credited ROH for forging him into the man he is today and Lethal said it felt amazing. QT said he felt disrespected by the “bigger fish” comment from last week. Lethal said there’s no nice way to say “I don’t want to wrestle you” but he wants to be back in the title picture, and it wasn’t personal.

Riccaboni brought up their history from 2012 and QT’s neck injury in that tournament. QT said Lethal was handed everything, but Lethal said he paid his dues with his body and time. QT pointed to his neck scar and talked about the pressure of his old nickname. Lethal said injuries happen and that this isn’t ballet. QT talked about staying in the game and making his comeback and his new head of hair and his recent Tik Tok fame. QT stood up and Riccaboni got in the way, Lethal told him to sit down and QT slapped Lethal in the nose. QT walked off and Riccaboni called for help.

There was a rundown of matches for Final Battle Zero Hour…

Throwback Match: December 15, 2023 Final Battle with Athena vs. Billie Starkz for the ROH Women’s World Championship…

Robinson’s Ruminations: I’m going to continue to say that the boat was missed here. Billie isn’t nearly as hot now as she was a year ago.

4. Serpentico vs. Sidney Akeem. Akeem got a great reaction from the hometown crowd. This was taped before as the first show of the match and as such got a great crowd reaction too. Serpentico threw a snapmare and a crucifix and got a quick two count. Akeem flipped over Serpentico’s back and got an arm drag. Serpentico hit a flying head scissors and Akeem rolled through and hit a dropkick. Akeem tried a springboard move but Serpentico cut him off with a forearm. Serpentico tried a baseball slide, but Akeem popped over him and then hit a dive onto Serpentico on the outside.

Akeem hit a tornado knee from the top rope for a two count. Akeem went back up top and back flipped and landed on his feet. Serpentico hit his corner head scissors and then a clothesline for a two count. Serpentico hit some chops in the corner and then Akeem hit some strikes in the corner too. Serpetnico tried a DDT but it was an ugly exchange and then Serpentico hit a double stomp for a two count. Serpentico locked in a chin lock but Akeem fought up and out with some kicks. Akeem hit a spinning crossbody.

Akeem hit a skywalker stomp and went back up top and hit a moonsault press for a two count. The men traded punches in the middle until Akeem flipped over one and hit a double handspring cutter for a two count when Serpentico grabbed the ropes. Akeem put Serpentico on the top rope and tried a suplex but Serpentico fought him off and hit a swanton for the pinfall.

Serpentico defeated Sidney Akeem by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was a fun match and the former Reggie is a hell of a talent and great high flyer.

5. Billie Starkz and Athena vs. Blair Onyx and Missa Kate. Athena tagged Starkz in with a chop as the match started. Starkz hit a German suplex on Kate who tagged in Onyx. Starkz hit a rewind kick and flying head scissors. Starkz stomped Onyx in the corner and Athena slapped her in the head talking about a DQ. Kate got a tag and hit a pump kick for a one count. Onyx hit a leg sweep and then slammed Kate onto Starkz for a two count. Onyx and Kate got hit with a double clothesline but Athena got the blind tag. Athena threw Starkz at the jobbers. Athena slammed Starkz onto the jobbers. Athena hit an Alabama Slam on Starkz onto one of the jobbers. Athena hit a clothesline on Onyx and then locked in a gogoplata for the tap out.

Billie Strakz and Athena defeated Blair Onyx and Missa Kate by submission.

After the match, Starkz took the spinner belt while Athena celebrated. Starkz destroyed the spinner belt and threw it at the ring steps. Athena flew out of the ring at her but Starkz hit a forearm and they started a pull apart brawl. They both took out the security guards and continued to fight, but Athena got the better of it and mounted Starkz with punches. Athena rammed the head of Starkz into the steps and then asked an unconscious Starkz if this is what she wanted. Athena then made Starkz “kiss” the broken spinner belt and then walked off…

Robinson’s Ruminations: It was fun to see Athena use Billie as a weapon during this match, but sadly I think this was too little too late for making Billie the sympathetic challenger she needs to be. They really needed to strike while the iron was hot last year.

There was a rundown of the Final Battle main card. As expected, Tony Kahn has crammed a ton of matches onto this show…

Footage aired of Chris Jericho in a car. He said he respected Cardona and his courage. We got interspersed clips of Jericho blindsiding Cardona at a GCW event. Jericho said he’d follow Cardona all over the world…

There was a Hammerstein Ballroom commercial with Jericho narrating…

Robinson’s Ruminations: I really think everyone involved believes that Jericho invoking the name of the Hammerstein Ballroom is this blasphemous act that it really isn’t. ROH and the ballroom may be sacred cows to Tony Khan, but I don’t think anyone else really thinks that way.

A video package aired on Lee Moriarty and his dominance of the Pure Rules division. It was narrated by Moriarty himself. He talked about his open challenge coming at Final Battle…

6. “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake and “Shane Taylor Promotions” Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds (w/John Silver) and “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. This was the last match of the taping and the amount of people streaming out after The Kingdom’s entrance was comical. Can’t tell you if it was because of The Kingdom or if it was because they were the last entrance and the crowd knew there were no more real stars coming.

Gibson waved off the Code of Honor. Reynolds hit an arm drag and Gibson threw off the attempted arm bar. Gibson hit a shoulder block but Reynolds hit a crossbody and a dropkick. Uno and Moriarty did some chain wrestling that ended with Uno winning a shoulder block war. Moriarty hit an arm drag and a diving forearm for a two count. Reynolds and The Kingdom all put up their boots for Uno to slam Moriarty into. Reynolds and Uno hit a version of the Dark Order combo to get a broken up nearfall.

Moriarty pulled Bennett into the heel corner and then tagged in Drake. Bennett hit a Thesz press and some punches on Drake. Taven tagged in and hit a gourdbuster and Bennett hit the Bayonet and Taven got a two count. GYV hit a double clothesline on Taven. Taylor tagged in and hit Taven with a headbutt and a uranage. Taylor hit a splash for a two count. Taylor hit a chop in the corner and then Moriarty hit some stomps in the corner. Taylor pushed his knee into Taven’s face in the corner. Gibson hit a European uppercut. Taven floated over a suplex attempt and hit a spinning heel kick. Bennett got the hot tag and hit chops on everyone in the corner.

Bennett hit a clothesline, a spinebuster and then a DVD for a broken up nearfall on Moriarty. Taylor and Uno traded punches in the middle until Uno hit a big boot. We had a breakdown where everyone hit a big move. It ended with Taylor standing tall after a double clothesline on The Kingdom. Dark Order cleared Taylor and hit Moriarty with a suplex off the ropes and a double dropkick. GYV threw Silver into the stairs and Dark Order fought GYV to the back. Taylor threw Taven into the barricade and Taylor got blasted with a big forearm from Bennett. Morairty got a trap pin on Bennett while holding the ropes to get the pinfall…

Zack Gibson, James Drake, Shane Taylor, and Lee Moriarty defeated Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Evil Uno, and Alex Reynolds by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This match was more fun on TV than it was in the arena. I wonder if that’s because of how empty the arena was at this point, or if it was just that I really missed the commentary while in the arena.

The overall show was fairly missable even though on paper it looks like a good go-home show for a big event. The problem is that this big event is leading to a bunch of matches I really don’t care too much about. The world title is being held hostage by a Jericho power trip. The women’s world title match is a repeat from a year ago, with a finish that they probably should have just done a year ago. We’re getting some tag matches with no stakes, and a tag title match that has three characters I don’t really care about (and poor Dustin trying to hold it all together). My weekly audio reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).