What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Street Fight and more advertised for Thursday’s show

March 6, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Moose vs. Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta Street Fight

-AJ Francis vs. Elijah

-Trey Miguel, BDE, and Rich Swann vs. Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler

Powell’s POV: Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.