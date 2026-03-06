TNA Impact results (3/5): Moore’s review of Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth for the X Division Title, Arianna Grace vs. Jody Threat for the Knockouts Title, four-way for a shot at the TNA Tag Titles

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,128)

Atlanta, Georgia, at the Gateway Center

Simulcast live on March 5, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired… Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Hannifan noted that he’ll address the Steve Maclin situation later in the show. The cast of the show “Mama June” was shown at ringside. WWE Ring Announcer Lillian Garcia was also at ringside.

After the entrances of the wrestlers in the match, Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore made their entrance. TNA President Carlos Silva was sitting at ringside. Tessa Blanchard joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions. During Jody’s introduction, Arianna Grace attacked Jody. For some reason, the ref rewarded this move by ringing the bell…

1. Arianna Grace (w/Channing Lorenzo) vs. Jody Threat for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Grace put the boots to Jody and tackle her in the corners. Jody turned the tables and came back with stiff rapid lariats. Dani Luna appeared at ringside to watch the match. Grace tripped Jody off the top rope and put the boots to her. Indi Hartwell also appeared to watch the match.

Tessa Blanchard noted that Arianna Grace used her dad’s name to get everything, while she got everything on her own. Hannifan asked Tessa “What’s your last name?”. Grace got a two count off a Lightning Spiral. The Angel Warriors appeared at the stage to watch the match. Jody rallied with clotheslines. Jody hit Grace with a Meteora to the back and German Suplex.

Threat hit Grace with a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Stacks dragged Grace to ringside. Threat hit Stacks with a Suicide Dive for a nearfall. Grace fumbled around trying to put Santino’s Cobra sock on her hand. Threat yanked it away. While Jody was stumbling, Grace kicked Jody’s ribs, which were covered in Kinesio Tape. Grace rolled up Threat for the victory.

Arianna Grace defeated Jody Threat via pinfall in 5:33.

TNA President Carlos Silva tried to present Grace with the title, but Stacks snatched the title from him and gave it to his fiancé…

John’s Thoughts: An okay match while it lasted, but this segment was used more so to showcase the top of the Knockouts Division at ringside. While Arianna Grace has done a stellar job over the past year in terms of character work, I hope she’s getting in the reps to improve her in-ring work (She was improving when NXT actually gave her TV time, but that was over a year ago). Maybe she can make being a champion who wrestles minimal work (I’ve compared her to Maria Kanellis, and Maria made that work), but the Knockouts title over the years has been known for being a workhorse title.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan noted how he only tried to help out a friend in Steve Maclin last week, only to get punched in the gut. Rehwoldt said someone needs to kick Maclin’s ass because he has it coming to him…

Gia Miller interviewed The Nemeth Brothers. In a LOLTNA moment, Gia’s mic wasn’t working. Thankfully the mic kicked in before Gia could ask a question. Gia asked Nic about his upcoming match against Leon Slater. Nic said Leon is one hell of an athlete, but Nic wins championships wherever he goes. Nic said he always steals the show.

Nic said Leon may be champion, but he’s not Nic Nemeth. Ryan cut in and said he’s not Nic. While it was hard to hear, Nic spoke in a low tone and said tonight he will become X Division Champion. Gia fake gagged and said that Gia makes him sick…

The Persona Concierge introduced The Elegance Brand. Heather, M, and Mr. Elegance made their entrance…[c]

The Elegance Brand were in the ring. The Concierge apologized for Ash not being there. He said that Ash is out due to mental health issues after the fans and Mickie James called her a “Mark”. The Concierge said Ash is not a Mark. Heather reintterated what The Concierge said and said that Ash is her hero. M said Mickie had her moment and it is not the era of elegance. Mr. Elegance continued to do Jojo poses.

M and Heather called out Mama June in the front row (I had to look up who “Mama June” was. She’s the mom of Honey Boo Boo, that child beauty pageant kid from years ago). The Concierge sent M and Heather after Mama June. The Elegance Brand talked trash to her. TNA Legend, ODB emerged from the crowd with a mic and told The Elegance Brand to shut the hell up.

ODB plugged her BBQ food truck. ODB dragged a cooler to ringside. ODB said that The Elegance Brand are disrespecting her people, like Mickie James. Heather said that ODB and the fans are disgusting. ODB said The Elegance Brand smell like cheap perfume on trash, and are knockoffs. M said ODB is starving for attention.

M and Heather said if you’re hungry, come get some. ODB said “I’m always hungry, bitch!”. The Elegance Brand tried to attack ODB, but ODB got the upper hand with right hands. ODB punted Mr. Elegance in his “golden doubloons” as Rehwoldt put it. ODB handed the cast of Mama June cups of her BBQ sauce. The cast poured BBQ sauce on M and Heather. ODB’s theme played as ODB celebrated with the cast of Mama June…

John’s Thoughts: An okay segment, I guess. Not for me though. Of course, this was a plug for AMC Networks. I had to look up who Mama June was, and found out that she’s Honey Boo Boo’s mom. It would have helped if the announcers told the viewers that for some context (and even if they did who would care?). Good to see ODB back on TNA TV, but this felt like a waste of a segment for the Knockouts legend.

TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater was warming up backstage. Matt and Jeff Hardy showed up to hype up Leon. Slater said he wouldn’t be X Division Champion without Matt and Jeff. Matt said they gave Leon nothing and Leon did it by himself. Jeff said they only helped Leon see his potential within himself. Matt then talked about how the next match on the show is a number one contenders match for the tag titles…

Rehwoldt and Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

2. “The System” Bear Bronson and Brian Myers vs. BDE and Rich Swann vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. “Sinner and Saint” Travis Williams and Judas Icarus in a four-way for a shot at the TNA Tag Team Titles. Williams and BDE started the match. Williams got the upper hand and tagged in Icarus. They hit BDE with a rebound slam for a two count. Rich Swann tagged in and hit Icarus with a chop and standing splash. Rich Swann is bald now.

BDE tagged in. Bear broke up BDE’s pin. Williams hit The System with a dive at ringside. BDE and Rich Swann hit The System and Sinner and Saint with flip dives. Vincent sat on the apron, while Dutch hit the pile of wrestlers with a Flip Dive. Bear hit Vincent with a Choke Bomb for a two count. Hannifan noted that after next Tuesday, The Hardys will become the 2nd longest single reign tag team champions in TNA history, passing LAX and The Good Brothers.

Hannifan noted that The Hardys will need to hold the titles past August to pass Josh Alexander and “All Ego” Ethan Page. Myers and Bear cut the ring in half on Vincent. Rehwoldt noted that Myers trained Bear Bronson at his Create-a-Pro wrestling school. Vincent hit both System members with a double neckbreaker. Swann and Williams tagged in. Swann kicked Sinner and Saint with kicks and sent Williams into Icarus with a Frankensteiner.

Swann got a two count on Williams. Sinner and Saint swarmed Swann with kicks. Williams hit Swann with a Brainbuster. Icarus got at two count on Swann. BDE tagged in and hit Williams with a Falcon Arrow. Williams and BDE took each other out with clotheslines. Vincent hit BDE with a Bulldog. Everyone broke up Vincent’s pin. The wrestlers took turns hitting signature moves.

Bear blind tagged out Vincent. Myers hit Vincent with a Roster Cut. Myers hit BDE with a Spear. Bear hit BDE with a Drill Claw for the win.

The System defeated BDE and Rich Swann, The Righteous, and Sinner and Saint via pinfall in a four-way in 8:32 to earn a shot at the TNA Tag Team Titles

John’s Thoughts: A solid tag match to showcase the current tag division. One thing I do notice, is Hannifan constantly pointing out how BDE is still searching for his elusive first win in TNA. That means, look out for him to eat a lot of pins, but also to have a 1-2-3 Kid moment down the road. A bit surprised that they are going with the System this soon to go after the Hardys, which has me wonder if they are going to go forward with flipping the Righteous on them (again), thus giving the System tag gold? They’ve been protecting The System ever since the reboot.

A Rosemary vignette aired. She was on the ground in an empty room. It was hard to hear what she was saying due to the music playing in the background. She talked about how she used to be in control by way of the shadow, but it all fell apart. She said Decay was disbanded and the Death Dolls ended.

Rosemary said “you” were gone. There was a person walking off camera, as we could see a shadow. Rosemary said there’s a chance to make things right. Rosemary wrote down the seven deadly sins on a piece of paper for some reason. As the 8th Sin she wrote “The Realm”. The segment ended with a random Slenderman mannequin looking thing behind her teleporting in and out…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I’m a huge fan of the Rosemary character going back to the Decay days, but seeing is believing on the latest Rosemary reboot. I feel like they rebooted her over 20 times and they always give up on her push. This one has me kinda afraid. “The Realm”? Please god no, don’t bring back the Undead Realm, TNA’s low budget hocus pocus gimmick. Rosemary’s at her best when she’s goth and mind games. She’s as her absolute worst when she’s teleporting and shooting lightning. Why didn’t they bring her back with the knives, that was kinda cool!

Moose and Alisha Edwards were already in the ring. Moose said the one thing that pisses him off now is The System calling themselves a “Family”. He said they aren’t a family, they are four individuals who gets their feelings hurt when one guy outshines the pack. Moose was getting the “What” treatment. Moose said a family is the guys at ringside. Moose pointed at the Atlanta Falcons players at ringside.

Moose reminded viewers that he played for the Falcons and noted that he went to war with them. That shut up the “what” chants. Moose said every time a Falcon made the Pro Bowl, he was the proudest man in the room because Moose knew he did his damn job (Moose was a part of the Offensive Line). Moose called out former Falcons Defensive Lineman John Abraham and called him a future NFL Hall of Famer.

Moose said he’ll be the proudest man because they shared so many memories in the football field. Moose said he knows they are proud of him because of everything he’s done to become the face of the franchise on TNA on AMC. Moose said The System has a new motto “you can’t beat the system”. Moose said he’s going to take that as a challenge, by going through each member of The System.

He said he’s going to start with Cedric Alexander next week in an Atlanta Street Fight. He said then he’s going to remind Brian Myers why he’s Edge’s Bitch. He said Bear Bronson is supposed to be his replacement, but he can’t lace Moose’s boots. Alisha took the mic before Moose can address Eddie. Alisha said she helped Moose last week, but this week she’s doing it for herself.

Alisha said she stood behind The System as they created the most dominant faction in TNA history (didn’t they lose a lot? I’m kidding). Alisha said she ended up not recognizing The System and was going to walk away from TNA, but Moose convinced her to re sign. She said she’s now going to stand by Moose’s side while she takes down The System one by one.

Moose said he’s not only going to beat the hell out of Eddie, but beat the hell out of Eddie in front of Eddie’s wife. Moose said when he’s done with Eddie, he’s going to pack up The System and kick their asses to the curb. Moose said an old friend once told him “that’s not a promise, that is just a fact of life” (Eli Drake?). Moose led the crowd in his arm pumps to tend the segment…

John’s Thoughts: I was afraid at first when the crowd were giving Moose the “What” treatment, but he quickly shut that down by pointing out how he’s one of them as a former Atlanta Falcons Offensive Lineman. If I were one of those “what” fans, I’d feel like a dumbass at that point (“What” chants are dumb and ass to begin with). Another “hunter” storyline with Moose as the System Hunter. I’m assuming he’s going to have a harder time than Tony D’Angelo and DarkState at least. Ultimately, I also hope that The System puts up more of a resistance to Moose than when Mike Santana tore through them easily. The wild card here is Alisha Edwards and her husband being on the other side.

It was time for the sponsored TNA injury report. Mustafa Ali is out and “has not been seen” since the Guitar Casket Match. Mickie James has multiple injuries and is “out”. Leon Slater and Nic Nemeth are “cleared”…

Rehwoldt and Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

The now bald Rich Swann met up with BDE in the sponsored recovery room. Swann told BDE he did a good job tonight. BDE said good ain’t enough because he got pinned and cost them the shot. Swann said BDE didn’t cost them anything because he proved he belonged and fought. Swann said losses don’t define us in the industry, it’s how you handle it.

Trey Miguel showed up and told BDE that everyone gets knocked down, and it’s about what you do next. Trey said he’s been knocked down more times than he could count, and now he’s International Champion. Order 4 showed up. John Skyler said that Swann and BDE were a waste of a spot and it should have been The Great Hands in the match because they would win.

Swann held BDE back and walked away. Jaida Stone showed up and mocked Order 4 for Mustafa Ali not being around. Tasha Steelz called Jaida a gremlin. Trey and Skyler held back Steelz and Jaida. Skyler told Trey that Ali will return next week…

Entrances for the next match took place..

3. Elayna Black vs. Mara Sade. Black dominated a collar and elbow early on. Both women traded chops. Both women had a stalemate after dodges. Sade dumped Black to ringside and hit her with a baseball slide. Black tripped Mara off the apron and hit her with strikes. Black hit Mara with a stomp for a nearfall. Black hit Mara with a basement uppercut for a two count.

Black hit Mara with draping knees. Black hit Mara with overhead elbows for a two count. Mara rallied back with right hands and clotheslines. Mara hit Elayna with a springboard crossbody. Mara dropkicked Elayna off the apron and hit her with a Plancha. Mara hit Elayna with a Missile Dropkick for a nearfall. Elayna came back with an enzuigiri and Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall.

Elayna hit Sade with a knee. A referee took away a chair from Elayna. While the referee was distracted with putting away the chair, Mara went for a Bossman Slam, but Elayna hit Mara with Brass Knuckles. Elayna picked up the win.

Elayna Black defeated Mara Sade via pinfall in 7:23.

John’s Thoughts: A fine enough match with the heel getting the dirty win to forward the feud. Elayna did have that hiatus from wrestling, but I didn’t notice much ring rust in this singles match. She actually was pretty solid and I’m looking forward to see what they do in the ring moving forward. Maybe keep the promos to pre-tapes, because Black isn’t quite there on the mic. Meanwhile, Mara continues to shine as a singles babyface in TNA and I’m surprised she didn’t show this range in WWE.

AJ Francis cut a promo backstage. AJ said he was scheduled for a match this week, but he ran someone else out of TNA (Mance Warner and Steph De Lander left the company). AJ said he hates Atlanta anyway. He said last time he was here he lost a shot at the TNA title. He said that makes sense because Atlanta is a town of losers. He said the Braves, Falcons, and Hawks are all losers.

Home Town Man (Cody Deaner) showed up and said if you have a problem with his home town, then you have a problem with him. AJ pointed out Home Town Man wearing a Hawks jersey. AJ flicked HTM’s head and told him to go away. Home Town Man attacked AJ and then beat him up with a trash can…

Frankie Kazarian was in the ring for his King’s Speech talk show. Kazarian talked about being in town last week for WWE Raw to honor his friend AJ Stylers. The crowd chanted AJ’s name. Frankie said AJ was alright. He said being in town for two weeks makes him feel dirty. He said there must be some cream or ointment for the dirty. Kazarian introduced his first guest Elijah.

Frankie asked Elijah for his thoughts on his recent casket match. Oh no, not again. The spotlight focused on Elijah and his portable mic wasn’t working. The mic started working for Elijah’s catchphrase. Kazarian said he would walk on glass rather than walk with Elijah. Kazarian bragged about being a Grand Slam champion, while Elijah hasn’t won any titles in TNA.

Kazarian wondered if Kazarian inspires him to become champion someday. The spotlight focused on Elijah and his mic worked this time. He talked about how Mustafa Ali will never be the same after the Casket match. Elijah said Ali found out that in TNA you walk this way. Kazarian called Elijah “Mark” Twain. Kaz then got up in Elijah’s face and started trash talking.

The camera then panned over to Home Town Man and AJ Francis brawling on the stage. Francis chokeslammed Home Town Man into the “fans” next to the stage…

The show cut to backstage with Eric Young going up into a camera saying he hopes Leon Slater wins tonight…[c]

John’s Thoughts: An okay, but kinda unfocused segment. Not sure what the point of it was. Elijah got to say two of his catchphrases and we saw Home Town Man chokeslammed into a pile of plants. It felt very filler. It didn’t help that TNA has been having mic problems all night.

Tommy Dreamer and TNA President Carlos Silva were sitting in a room backstage (Oh no! He’s in skits now!). There was a sepia tone filter for some reason. Silva asked why it was so cold? Dreamer said this is what “she” does. Dreamer teleported away and Rosemary teleported in (Gawd DAMMIT!). Silva smiled and asked where did Tommy go? Rosemary said Tommy has things to do.

Rosemary handed Silva a handwritten version of a TNA contract and said she doesn’t like email. Rosemary teleported a pen and used her blood as ink, which Silva said was “different”. Rosemary signed her TNA contract. Slilva left. Rosemary said “silly little humans, Trix are for demons”. A random man in a bunny suit walked in.

Rosemary told the bunny that Project Lazarus has been approved and the pride sin has been knocked off the list. Rosemary said the next step is a gamble, but she has ideas. A Tarintino style “to be continued” graphic aired…

John’s Thoughts: I’m not looking forward to any hocus pocus magic stuff, but if they don’t come off as cheap and campy, I’m willing to give it a chance. To be fair, the two cinematics tonight came off with higher production values than when they were doing those cheap Adobe After Effects effect back during the Jimmy Jacobs Undead Realm days. I liked Lucha Underground, and if they can pull off cinematic cutscenes well, then I’ll give them a chance. Also based off both promos, and the bunny person entering the room, I’m wondering if we’re getting the return of Allie in TNA, which would be a great get if she can be as good as she was during her last run. She went by “The Bunny” in AEW and TNA too.

Entrances for the main event took place. Hannifan noted that this was the first X Division Title match in four months due to Leon Slater being stuck in the UK due to visa issues…

4. Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth (w/Ryan Nemeth) for the TNA X Division Championship. Nemeth got an early two count. Nemeth hit Leon with a neckbreaker. Leon came back with chops. Leon hit Nic with an Enzuigiri and Plancha. Ryan grabbed Leon’s leg which allowed Nic to hit him with a Fameasser heading into break.[c]

Leon hit Nic with a Yakuza kick. Slater hit Nic with a rebound heel kick for a two count. Nic tripped Leon off the top rope and hit him with a leaping DDT for a nearfall. Leon hit Nic with a Standing Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Both men dodged kicks. Leon reversed Nic into a Styles Clash. Nic blocked a 450 with knees for a two count. Nic put Leon in a Rear Naked Choke.

Nic went into a sleeper when Leon got to his feet. Leon fell back to break the hold. Leon kicked Ryan off the apron. Nic hit Leon with a superkick for a nearfall. Slater countered Nic into a Super Final Cut. Leon hit Nic with a Swanton 450 for the clean win.

Leon Slater defeated Nic Nemeth via pinfall in 11:57 to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

Eric Young attacked Leon Slater after the match and gave him a pile driver on the ringside floor. Young snatched the X title belt from TNA President Carlos Silva and then yelled at the fallen Slater…[c]

John’s Thoughts: TNA President Carlos Silva is back to being all over the show! Yay? Anyways, A good match that I wish was given more time given how talented both men are. What made this match dramatic was how close all the nearfalls were, so good on their timing. I wouldn’t mind these men running this back with 15 to 20 minutes down the road. A meaningful win for Slater given that Nic is in the world title picture and rarely takes pins in TNA.

TNA World Champion Mike Santana was in the ring. Santana hyped up the Atlanta crowd. He brought up being fed up with Steve Maclin ducking out on him. He talked about being a man who takes accountability, and that led to him standing here as World Champion. Mike said when Steve Maclin could have taken accountability, he instead put hands on Tom Hannifan. Mike talked about stepping up for Maclin time and time again, but you can’t save everybody, especially from an ass whoopin’.

Santana said he’ll play Maclin’s game. Santana asked Santino Marella to reinstate Steve Maclin so he can teach Maclin to be a real man. Instead of Santino, “The Suit” Daria Rae made her entrance. Rae said Santana is just a performer, and doesn’t run the show. Rae made sure to tell the crowd “shut up, I’m talking”. Rae said she agrees that Steve Maclin should be reinstated because he represents everything the company stands for.

Daria Rae said she officially reinstates Steve Maclin. Rae said when Mike faces Maclin is up to her, not Mike. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance and asked the “Atlantis” crowd what was up? Santino said he actually got a date approved for Santana vs. Maclin. Santino booked Santana vs. Maclin for a TNA World Title Match at TNA Sacrifice. Santana then said it was going to be on-sight, and if Maclin shows up, his bitch ass got a deal with death.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt looked disappointed, with Rehwoldt pointing out that Maclin got everything he wanted with his job back after all this. Hannifan talked in a somber voice and recapped highlights from the show. Hannifan then got in the camera and acted pissed off at Maclin getting rewarded a title shot after betraying his trust. Rehwoldt said he hopes Maclin gets his ass kicked. The show closed…

John’s Thoughts: I’m not a fan of wrestling companies killing their stipulations, but I also wasn’t a fan of Feast or Fired to begin with, so this was fine for me. It actually helps that TNA actually protected the Feast or Fired stipulation over the decades where people really got fired from the company. I really thought Maclin was fired. Happy to see him stick around if they stick with the reinstatement.

What I did like about the closing segment was the juxtaposition of Santana being hyped up that he gets to whoop Maclin’s ass and the announcers being pissed that after all the bad things Maclin did, Maclin was the one that won in the end with his job back. As for this week’s show, it was a “better” version of a live show, but TNA still finds a way to flub a bit during the live shows. The biggest problem tonight audio issues. I also felt like you can completely skip the Mama June-Elegance Brand AMC plug segment. That Elijah and Kazarian segment also felt miscible too. TNA tends to do better with taped shows, so I’m assuming next week’s show will be cleaner due to the quality assurance taped shows allow.