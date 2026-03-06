ROH on HonorClub results (3/5): Matt Menard vs. Shane Taylor vs. Lee Johnson vs. AR Fox in a Four Leaf Clover Four Corner Survival match for an immediate title shot

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 157)

Taped March 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios

Streamed March 5, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Persephone beat Sara Leon

2. Komander over Sidney Akeem

3. Josh Woods beat Nathan Cruz in a Pure Rules match

4. Tommy Billington and Adam Priest defeated “The WorkHorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

5. Mina Shirakawa over Zayda Steel (w/Christopher Daniels)

6. Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) defeated “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden

7. Lacey Lane over Robyn Renegade

8. AR Fox defeated Lee Johnson, Matt Menard, and Shane Taylor in a Four Leaf Clover Four Corner Survival match to earn an immediate title match

9. Kazuchika Okada beat AR Fox to retain the AEW International Title