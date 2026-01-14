TNA re-signs a Knockout

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA announced on Wednesday that Jody Threat has re-signed. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This year is really my opportunity to show everyone who Jody Threat is,” Threat stated during an interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. “So, I am excited to let you know that I have re-signed with TNA Wrestling to give myself the ability to move forward and prove what the Wild Child Jody Threat can do as a solo competitor.”

Powell’s POV: TNA also released a press release regarding Threat re-signing via TNAWrestling.com. Threat and Dani Luna worked as the Spitfire tag team before breaking up last year. Luna is off to a great start as a singles heel. Only time will tell whether Threat will click with the fans now that she’s flying solo.

