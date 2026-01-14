Powell’s NXT Hit List: The same old approach to crowning a new champion, thoughts on Tony D’Angelo’s involvement in the main event, Jaida Parker’s return, an underutilized performer

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Jaida Parker and Blake Monroe: The live crowd popped big for Parker’s return after a hiatus from television. There are times when I question whether the Performance Center regulars have some favorites that aren’t as over with the overall fanbase, but this isn’t one of them. Parker has felt underutilized and miscast as a heel. In this segment, she confronted a heel and blew kisses to the fans, so she’s properly slotted this time around. Here’s hoping that Parker’s program with Monroe will lead to bigger and better things for both wrestlers.

Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan: This match stood out to me when it was announced because it involved two wrestlers who feel fairly equal in terms of the pushes they’ve been given. It turned out to be an entertaining match, and the finish protected Jordan a bit, in that she bickered with the referee for catching her holding the ropes during a pin attempt, only to walk into a spinning back fist that cost her the match.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Shiloh Hill for the TNA International Championship: Stop starting at me, Shiloh. There were spurts where he couldn’t seem to perform more than two moves without looking into the camera. Putting that aside, this was a solid match for a title that feels insignificant. Granted, it’s better than the Digital Media Championship that it replaced, but it doesn’t seem like fans are all that invested in it.

NXT Misses

Ava announces a six-way ladder match to crown the new NXT Champion: Again? Whenever an NXT championship is vacated, they always seem to go with a ladder match to determine the new champion. While I can live with that approach for the secondary titles, they should go with something bigger for the main championship. While I’m sure the ladder match will be entertaining, I’m disappointed that they aren’t going with a multi-week tournament. Meanwhile, the obligatory big brawl that followed the announcement was great… for Keanu Carver. The rest of the crew? Not so much.

Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox in a No DQ match: This was a fine match until the lousy finish. Tony D’Angelo attacking both men and then tossing Hendry on top of Lennox for the pin was unsatisfying. If only Lennox had a crew of faction mates who could have helped out. Oh, wait…

Arianna Grace: It doesn’t seem like the NXT creative team recognizes just how talented she is. Grace did an outstanding job as the NXT liaison on TNA television. She was given a lot of mic time, and she always delivered. Grace is now off to a strong start as a heel on TNA television after turning on her father. For some reason, she has struggled to get consistent television time in NXT. Things were looking up when she and Stacks were paired, but she spends more time looking doe-eyed at him and freaking out over Shiloh Hill’s tooth than she does talking.

Jasper Troy vs. Tavion Heights for the WWE Speed Championship: Although the right guy went over, the live crowd’s tepid reactions to this and other Speed matches are telling.

Izzi Dame promo: A minor Miss. Dame is well spoken, but this promo overstayed its welcome. The Tatum Paxley attack went well. In fairness, the bar has been set pretty low for Paxley, as I now consider her segments successful as long as she isn’t wielding a chainsaw or playing with dolls. John Moore was right when he mentioned in his NXT TV Review that this segment and the one involving Blake Monroe and Jaida Parker from earlier in the show were too similar. Both had long heel promos that were interrupted by a babyface, which set up brief brawls.

