NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s live show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner in a qualifying match for the ladder match to for the vacant NXT North American Championship

-“Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne vs. Alba Fyre, Zoey Stark, and Nikkita Lyons

-The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

-Pretty Deadly deliver a “State of the Commonwealth Address”

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live again tonight after airing taped shows over the last two weeks. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).