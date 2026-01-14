Jim Cornette puts his money where his mouth is

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jim Cornette took to social media to offer a financial reward to the Ford worker who called U.S. President Donald Trump a “pedophile protector” on Tuesday. “If anyone can hook me up with the REAL Ford worker, I have $5,000 for him as a thank-you,” Cornette wrote on social media (read his full post below).

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for TJ Sabula, the worker suspended by Ford Automotive Company, following the incident that occurred while Trump was touring a company factory in Michigan. Trump responded to Sabula’s comment by mouthing “f— you” twice and then held up his middle finger. On Wednesday, Cornette and his wife, Stacey, pledged $5,000 to Sabula’s GoFundMe campaign.

Powell’s POV: Sabula told WashingtonPost.com that he has no regrets. Meanwhile, White House communications director Steven Cheung addressed the incident. “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” Cheung said. Um, sure. Judge for yourself by checking out the video at TMZ.com.

The GoFundMe campaign had topped $382,000 at the time this story was published. Wow, that’s a lot of money. PEDOPHILE PROTECTOR!!! Donate to my fundraising campaign at… Anyway, perhaps this incident could have been avoided had the DOJ followed through on releasing the Epstein files on time. And, no, I don’t give a damn about the political affiliation of any guilty party exposed by the release of the files. Arrest them all.

So Shitler visited the Ford Plant–one of the workers called him a “pedophile protector”. Shitler said “Fuck You” and gave him the finger. We’re hearing the worker got suspended or fired. If anyone can hook me up with the REAL Ford worker I have $5,000 for him as a thank-you. https://t.co/TskqGa456g — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) January 14, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)