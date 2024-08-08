TNA Bound For Glory date and location revealed

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA has announced the date and location for its premier annual pay-per-view event. Bound For Glory will be held on Saturday, October 26 in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State University Fieldhouse.

Powell’s POV: Did something change? TNA stated in a June press release that BFG would “originate from one of the Top 10 Most Visited Cities In The World.” Nothing against the Motor City, but it does not fit that description.