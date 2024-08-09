WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Alexa Bliss, Silas Young, D-Ray 3000

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center. The show features the return of Roman Reigns. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for my live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at LJVM Coliseum. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Silas Young (Caleb DeWall) is 45.

-D-Ray 3000 (Dorian Hill) is 42.

-Alexa Bliss (Alexis Kaufman-Cabrera) is 33.