TNA Bound For Glory poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s TNA Bound For Glory event received an A grade from 56 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote.

-35 percent of the voters gave Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship the best match of the night honors. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. ABC vs. The Hardys in a Full Mayhem match finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B+ grade. I agree with the voters with their selection of Grace vs. Slamovich for best match of the night. Their first match at the 2022 BFG also received the best match of the night honors. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in both polls.