NXT TV results (8/19): Moore’s review of Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave, Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura in a Philadelphia Street Fight

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Met

Aired live August 19, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Separate shots of Trick Williams, Je’von Evans, Fatal Influence, Cheslea Green and her Secret Hervice, and Ethan Page were shown as they were arriving to the arena…

Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

The show cut to Josh Briggs attacking Yoshiki Inamura at Gorilla Position. The bell rang once they spilled to the arena…

1. Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Brigs had initial control, but Inamura gained control after a dropkick and shoulder tackle. Inamura gave Briggs a suplex at ringside. Briggs gained control and then chucked chairs at Inamura. Briggs set up a chair in the corner. Both men traded forearms in the center of the ring. Briggs dropped Inamura with a Mafia Kick.

Briggs hit Inamura with a front slam on a steel chair. Inamura dodged a standing splash. Inamura whipped Briggs into the steel chairs set up in the corners. Inamura body slammed Briggs into a steel chair in the center of the ring. Inamura found a baseball bat and kendo stick under the ring. Briggs hit Inamura in the ring cap with a chair to prevent a home run swing.[c]

Briggs hit Inamura with a Superplex through a propped up guardrail in the center of the ring. Briggs chucked a Kendo Stick into Inamura. Briggs bounded Inamura’s two wrists onto the top rope with electrical tape. This allowed Briggs to lash Inamura in the back with a Kendo Stick. Inamura broke out of the tape and chopped through the stick. Inamura hit Briggs with his sumo strike combo. The announcers pointed out Inamura covered in welts.

Inamura put a trash can on Briggs and chopped it. Inamura then hit Briggs with a home run swing into the trash can with the baseball lid. Inamura gave Briggs a choke slam into the trash can. Inamura fired up the crowd by bringing a Slim Jim table to the center of the ring. Briggs recovered and punched Inamura. Inamura shoved Briggs onto the table and splashed him through it for a nearafall.

Inamura set up another two Slim Jim tables with Joseph throwing in the Slim Jim catchphrase. Briggs used a table to ram Inamura into the corner. Briggs hit Inamura with a loaded clothesline. Briggs put Inamura on a table and hit him with a Moonsault through the table for the win.

Josh Briggs defeated Yoshiki Inamura via pinfall in 15:53.

John’s Thoughts: A fine enough PG Style hardcore match. One funny part was Briggs being on point in chucking all the weapons at Inamura’s position. Good to see Briggs pick up a win as he’s lacked momentum throughout his NXT run. I hope they move on from here with Briggs picking up the win because NXT can always use a new heel with some steam behind him. Not sure if Inamura is sticking around in the long run or if he’s heading back to Japan (they didn’t make much fanfare out of him leaving this time compared to when he left the last time).

The show cut to a twitter video where NXT GM Ava was on a zoom call with Masha Slamovich and Santino Marella. Masha volunteered to be the guest referee of the Fatal Influence vs. Elegance Brand match. Ava agreed…

Ricky Saints made his entrance and passed by Josh Briggs who was headed to the back…[c]

Sarah Schreiber congratulated Trick Williams for defending his TNA World Title against Moose last week at Emergence. Trick hyped up his upcoming match and said he’s going to bounce Evans back to high school. Trick then said he’ll become a three time NXT Champion on Saturday…

Jasper Troy made his entrance…

2. Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy. Saints landed a single leg dropkick and pressured Troy to the ropes. Saints put Troy in a Sleeper. Saints used the Sleeper to get Troy to a knee. Troy broke the hold by slamming Saints into the corners a few times. Saints dodged a Stinger Splash and took Troy off his feet with a high crossbody for a two count. Troy dumped Saints to ringside with a Big Boot.[c]

Back from break, Troy was working on Saints with methodical offense. Saints managed to lock in an armbar. Troy escaped, but Saints grounded Troy with a Samoan Drop. Troy avoided a Saints moonsault and tackled Saints into the corners. Saints sidestepped Troy to send him into the ringpost. Je’von Evans was shown running steps via picture-in-picture. Troy tossed Saints into the steel steps.

Troy put Saints on top of Steel Steps. Saints sidestepped a Senton which sent Troy onto the steel steps. Saints hit Troy with a Tornado DDT at ringside. Saints hit Troy with a Tornado DDT in the center of the ring for the clean win.

Ricky Saints defeated Jasper Troy via pinfall in 9:16.

John’s Thoughts: A bit shocking to see a wrestler pick up a win with what has become a transition move. I wouldn’t mind seeing Saints make a DDT a finisher again, especially since his own Roshambo finisher only looks good about 60% of the time (The Dominator works better for a larger wrestler like Bobby Lashley). Strong win for Saints who continues to bide his time until Triple H needs him on the main roster. Meanwhile, Jasper Troy takes yet another loss. Again, I think Troy needs a reboot, and I think that reboot is also a Dark State reboot by swapping out Booty Warrior Cutler James for Jasper Troy in the group.

NXT GM Ava was chatting with Hank and Tank backstage. Hank and Tank demanded to know which DarkState members they are facing at Heatwave. Ava said she doesn’t know. Hank and Tank left. The Personal Concierge showed up and introduced Ava to The Elegance Brand. The Concierge demanded Masha Slamovich not referee their upcoming match. Ava introduced The Elegance Brand to Masha. The Concierge said that Masha has a look of bias and he’s going to find a lawyer to fix things…[c]

Jordynne Grace made her entrance in street clothes. Grace said she came to NXT after traveling the world, being in hundreds of locker rooms, building a reputation. She said she came to do what she’s always done, win championships. She said that hasn’t happened so far. She said she knows she has weakness that might set her back at some point. She said she didn’t expect an, albeit brief, friendship will set her back.

She said people who have been watching wrestling have seen her fight for 15 years. Grace said she’s seen how most wrestling relationships end out, but she thought this might be the exception. Grace said that the adjustment to WWE has been really really hard. Grace said she didn’t have someone address her insecurities and try to exploit them. Grace said she doesn’t have to prove herself to Blake, but she has to make Blake see herself for who she is.

Blake Monroe cut off Grace by making her entrance with a contract in hand. Blake said she had security out here to prevent Grace from getting her redemption tonight. Grace said she had a contract drawn up where if Grace lays a finger on her the Heatwave match is off. Blake said she already won with Grace feeling sorry for herself. Grace said Blake is wrong. Grace said Blake was at the biggest event in wrestling at the time Evolution.

Grace said that Blake was watching from the side, while Grace was a main character. Grace said Blake is jealous of Grace. Grace said that Blake had a reality check and is a disgusting person. Blake said Grace can’t control herself without a calm bone in her body. Blake said Grace is a reject trying to play superstar. Blake said there is no room for her and Grace.

Blake dared Grace to attack her so the match is called off. Grace said she doesn’t have to touch Blake to show what is going to happen at Heatwave. Grace beat up the security guards. Grace then pulled the mic that was in the hand and told Blake that she’ll show Blake what ugly really looks like…

John’s Thoughts: A bit of a rough outing for Grace on the mic tonight. I don’t think it was a time for sensitive Grace to be cutting a promo heading into the match against Blake. The recent sitdown was fine enough and they could have gotten more milage out of a vignette or something. Thankfully, the Philly crowd was a lot nicer to Grace than I would have expected. That aside, I’m looking forward to Blake and Grace on the Heatwave card. Can we allow Grace to be in her wheelhouse and wrestle a 15 to 20 minute classic, like I’ve know she can for years?

Fatal Influence were warming up backstage and badmouthing The Elegance Brand. Lainey Reid passed them by and wished them luck in their upcoming match. Sol Ruca and Zaria showed up to trash talk Fatal Influence a bit (Sol still is holding the Speed title). After Fatal Influence left, Lainey told Sol that at least Jacy defends both her titles. Sol told Zaria that she now has the need for speed…[c]

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Je’von Evans about Trick abandoning him last week in the match. Je’von said he wasn’t surprised because Trick is selfish and goofy. Evans said Trick knows that Evans has his number. He said that to be champion, he has to think like a champion and get through Trick. Evans said Trick isn’t even locked in by trying to be the face of two brands, a rapper, and a lame actor. Evans said soon he’ll whoop that trick…

[Hour Two] The Elegance Brand made their entrance (no cheap heat promo from The Concierge?). Fatal Influence made their entrance…

3. “Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. “The Elegance Brand” Ash, Heather, and M by Elegance (w/The Personal Concierge) with Masha Slamovich as the Special Guest Referee. M and Henley started the match. M hit Henley with a forearm. Henley rolled up M for a two count. Graves wondered if her parents didn’t give her a 2nd initial? Vic clarified that M’s name is Maggie Lee. Nyx tagged in and hit M with a dropkick. M hit Nyx with a Mule Kick to the knee and a running knee.

Heather tagged in and hit Nyx with an assisted splash. Vic noted that Heather can be very “Reckless” (She’s Heather Reckless). Ash and Jacy tagged in. Vic noted that Saturday’s triple threat match was in the ring now. Jayne and Ash traded pin attempts after a Jayne armdrag. Henley tagged in and hit Ash with a sliding clothesline for a two count. The Concierge grabbed Henley’s leg.

Masha saw it and ejected the Concierge to the back. Graves said that The Concierge looks like someone who claims to have three girlfriends who can never be seen because they live out of state.[c]

During the break, Vic noted that M and Heather were both trained by Seth Rollins. Back from break, The Elegance Brand used quick tags to cut the ring in half on Henley. Booker noted that Heather has a low center of gravity (she is fairly petite). Heather missed a moonsault. Jayne and M tagged in. Jayne cleaned house with clotheslines and a neckbreaker on Ash. Jayne tossed Heather into M. Jayne hit M in the corner with a cannonball.

Jayne hit M with a diving Senton for a good nearfall. Nyx and Henley hit M with a double flapjack. Jayne hit M with a running knee for a nearfall. Ash dumped Henley and Jayne to ringside. M hit Nyx with a superkick. Heather and Ash tagged in. Heather hit Nyx with a bow and arrow double stomp. Ash hit Nyx with a meteora. Jayne broke up the pin. Brawling ensued wiht all six women.

Henley gave M ground and pound on the announce table. Ash hit Nyx with Rarified Air (Swanton Bomb). Ash had the visual pinfall, but Masha was distracted. Jayne hit Ash with a discus forearm for the victory.

Fatal Influence defeated The Elegance Brand via pinfall in 10:50.

Ash and Masha had a shoving match in the ring after the match…

John’s Thoughts: A surprisingly very clean and well worked trios match in the middle of the NXT show. Good synergy and action from both teams, with the drama we hope to get out of a poppin’ tag division. The Elegance Brand looked good in their NXT debut. The announce team was really high on M in particular, and that’s for good reason as she is the most technically sound of the trio with a good look and size to her. Heather and M are both technically sound as students of WWE World Champion Seth Rollins (One thing that could hold Heather back is she’s Roxanne Perez size in that she is very petite).

Charlie Dempsey was giving Kendal Grey some technical wrestling tips backstage. Wren Sinclair showed up and noted that you can’t really teach much to someone who has a 60-0 college wrestling record. Dempsey said he’d have a 600-0 record in college. The Culling showed up to talk trash. Dempsey said Wren can kick all their heads in. Izzi Dame said we’ll maybe have to see that later. Wren berated Dempsey for picking a fight with the numbers disadvantage…

Shots of the wrestlers in the upcoming “peace treaty” segment were shown backstage…[c]

Mike Rome introduced the “Canada-US peace treaty”. Ethan Page and Chelsea Green made their entrance, flanked by Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. Page said he’s well aware at how Philadelphia freaks get down, so it’s time to fix things. Alba and Piper dumped the table to ringside to prevent it from being used. Olympians Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele made their entrance as the US representatives.

Both groups sat across each other in office chairs. A “USA” chant ensued. Page said as a Canadian he takes great pride in him and Chelsea being here for a peaceful and diplomatic discussion. Page said they will squash their beef peacfully. Page said Tavion is doing a great job, saying exactly what he said he’ll do, be a singles star. Page said he watched Tavion become a weapon in human form after breaking from NQCC.

Page said his issue with Tavion is the way Tavion looks at him. Page said Tavion doesn’t see a 19 year vetaran, world class athlete, and the greatest North American to hold the North American Champion. Page said Tavion only sees “opportunity” in Page. Page said Tavion is getting a big head and biting more than he can chew. Page said that Tavion, in his world, is a world class athlete and medal winning olympian. Page said in Page’s world, Tavion leaves empty handed because there is no 2nd or 3rd place.

Tavion said he’s used to sitting across vets wh ocounted him out. He said taht’s until he tossed them across the ring. Tavion said he’s not foolish for going after the title, because Page is foolish for counting Tavion out. Tavion said he’s carved out of stone from the gods of mount olympus. Green cut Tavion out. Green said there’s no need to be disrespectful to the greatest North American to hold the North American championship. Green said that’s no surprise because US Americans are rude.

Green talked about how Canada has a superior nation and superior athletes. Steele said Green is talking too much, with nothing to say. Steele said that they are in America and Philadelphia where they speak their minds. Steele said Green needs to shut up the voice box of her mouth. Steele talked about being the first woman gold medalist in WWE from the Tokyo olympics. Green talked about being the inaugural United States champion for the women in WWE. Steele said her gold medal says she can take Green down any time she wants.

Steele said Green can ask her Hervice to see what happens when you mess with Steele. Tavion hyped up Philadelphia and said they aren’t going to make Page forget what happens when you run your mouth. Page yelled and said that Tavion is trying to flex his American muscle with violence. Ava interrupted and said that at Heatwave she’s booking Steele and Heights vs. Green and Page in a mixed tag match.

Page and Green then landed punches on Steele and Heights. Heights and Steele blocked boots with stereo Ankle Locks. Piper and Fyre dragged Page and Green to ringside to help them escape…

Ricky Saints and Myles Borne were backstage talking about being weary of Josh Briggs. Lexis King showed up to confront and apologize to Myles Borne. King said he was wrong and insensitive to Borne’s condition. King said he didn’t expect Borne to wrestle at a high level for being deaf and blind. Borne said he’s not blind. King sprayed mace at Borne and yelled “you are now!”. Referees ran over to check on Borne…[c]

John’s Thoughts: The blind and mace gimmick with King worked in that segment to extend the feud. As for the “peace treaty” segment, it was a bit cheesy and the lines weren’t the best; but I do like the effort to tell an actual story around the North American title as opposed to just having matches for matches sake. Steele and Heights could have used better lines, but I like their confidence on the mic. They are acknowledging Steele as the an Olympic gold medalist, but at least they aren’t doing her a disservice like they did to Gable Steveson where they are trying to make her into the “next Kurt Angle”. Heights is also benefiting for not getting Kurt Angle forced upon his character.

Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan were chatting backstage about their upcoming match at Heatwave. Lash Legend showed up and talked about how Lola lost a match at Triplemania. Lash said that Jaida Parker doesn’t deserve to be in the number one contenders match they were all a part of. Lash said she stood toe to toe with Nia Jax. Jordan said it was more like ass to ribs. All three women said they were going to win the contenders match…

DarkState approached Ava to brag about taking over NXT and TNA. Ava said she was impressed by DarkState last week, but they looked less impressive when Hank and Tank attacked them last week. Saquon Shugars tried to hype themselves up, but Say his Name and he appears, Joe Hendry appeared. Joe said he wants to know what two DarkState members are facing Hank and Tank.

Osiris Griffin said they’ll find out on Sunday. Dion said you either get behind them or get left behind. White Booty Warrior Cutler James said “and you don’t want us behind you!”. Saquon slapped Cutler in the back and yelled “why you have to say it like that, man!”. Joe and Ava agreed that Cutler was a strange man…

The commentary team ran through the advertised WWE Heatwave card (they are labeling it a “WWE” show, despite it being NXT)…

Je’von Evans made his entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Cutler James is giving me bad memories of Michael Cole and John Heidenreich from back in the day. Vic Joseph better be protecting his booty!

Trick Williams made his entrance. Vic Joseph noted that Trick wears the TNA Title upside down because he thinks he turned TNA upside down…

3. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Trick Williams vs. Je’von Evans in a non-title match. Trick hit Evans with a few kicks for a few nearfalls (good sell off the spin kick by Evans). Evans reversed a Book End into a small package for a two count. Evans bled from his mouth off a kick. Trick mocked Evans with a Capoeira handstand. Evans came back with a huracanrana and dropkick for a two count. Evans worked on Trick with chops.

Trick came back with a hard chop of his own. Trick did the Booker head shake, which allowed Evans to turn the tables and rally with chops. Evans yelled “got some blood!”. Trick came back with a clothesline and some ground and pound. Trick hit Evans with an arm trap suplex for a nearfall. Trick got another two count after a neckbreaker. Evans hit Trick with a high slingshot clothesline.

Evans dumped Trick to ringside and hit him with a top rope clearing dive. Evans went for another slinshot, but while Evans was tightroped on the top rope, Trick shoved Evans off and sent him through the announce table from the top rope. The camera showed shocked looks from Booker T and Oba Femi.[c]

During the break, medics were checking on Je’von and the commentary team were wondering if Je’von is going to continue? Trick gloated to the crowd during the break.