Blitzkrieg Pro “Actin’ Up” results: Vetter’s review of Zachary Wentz vs. Charles Mason, Oro vs. Andy Brown, B3cca and TJ Crawford vs. Gabby Forza and Bear Bronson for the Blitzkrieg Pro Tag Titles

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blitzkrieg Pro “Actin’ Up”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 10, 2025, in Enfield, Connecticut, at Thompson Hall

This show was just uploaded to IWTV. This is their usual ballroom; it has streamers hanging from the ceiling, and it’s a nice space. Johnny Torres, Scoop Skyler, Allie Katch, and Alyssa Marino provided commentary over the course of the show. The ring is pushed up next to a stage; there are perhaps 250 fans seated on the other three sides. It’s also an afternoon show, and it’s well-lit there. The view from the hard camera looks great; sometimes the ringside cameras look too dark because of the sunlight coming in the windows.

1. B3cca and TJ Crawford vs. Gabby Forza and Bear Bronson for the Blitzkrieg Pro Tag Team Titles. International pop star B3cca sang her top radio hit, “On B3cca, On God” on the way to the ring. (Alyssa interjected some words in the breaks between lyrics, just like Booker T does during a Trick Williams intro. Funny.) All four fought at the bell, and they all went to the floor. B3cca slapped Bear in the face as he was drinking! TJ hit some forearm strikes until all the fluid in Bear’s mouth was spit out. Meanwhile, Gabby mounted B3cca on a chair in the front row and repeatedly punched her at 2:00.

The men got into the ring, and TJ hit some roundhouse kicks to Bear’s chest. Bronson hit a back suplex; TJ hit a half-nelson suplex; Bear hit a clothesline and they were both down at 4:00. The women got in the ring, and B3cca hit a Claymore Kick on Gabby. B3cca put Gabby on her shoulders, did some deep squats, and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Gabby fired back with a Bulldog Powerslam at 6:00. The guys got back into the ring and Bronson hit some running back elbows in the corner, then a standing powerbomb on Crawford.

Gabby hit a scoop bodyslam, dropping Bronson onto TJ! Bronson hit a piledriver on TJ and covered B3cca for a nearfall. TJ and B3cca hit a stunner-and-German Suplex combo on Bear for a nearfall. They all got up and traded blows. B3cca hit an OsCutter on Gabby for a nearfall at 9:30. TJ put Bear in an STF while B3cca put Gabby in a Boston Crab. However, Gabby somehow rolled B3cca over and pinned her! New champions! That was some really good action.

Gabby Forza and Bear Bronson defeated B3cca and TJ Crawford to win the Blitzkrieg Tag Team Titles at 9:44.

* TJ hit a Silver Bullet (spinning skull kick) on Gabby, then one on Bronson, then one on B3cca! “WHY?” Alyssa shouted. He slammed her to the mat. The commentators wondered if TJ blamed B3cca for the loss.

2. Mortar vs. Will Kiedis. Will is a short Australian with thick, dark eyebrows; when he debuted in Wrestling Open last week, the crowd hummed “The Addams Family” theme song because he does have a passing resemblance to Gomez Addams. Mortar is certainly thicker, and somehow this is his Blitzkrieg debut, even though he’s a Northeast scene regular. Mortar knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Mortar dove through the ropes at 1:30 and hit repeated punches on Kiedis on the floor. Kiedis accidentally chopped the ring post. In the ring, Mortar hit some loud chops.

Kiedis hit a snap suplex at 4:00. Mortar hit an enzuigiri. Kiedis grounded Mortar and applied a headlock. Mortar fired up and hit some kicks and a second-rope flying crossbody block. He hit a spear into the corner at 7:00 and a spinebuster, then a Lionsault for a nearfall. Keidis hit a Buckle Bomb and a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Mortar hit a second-rope twisting suplex, then a hard discus clothesline for the pin. Good match; a nice debut here for both.

Mortar defeated Will Kiedis at 9:04.

* Sammy Diaz came out, showing off his Bedlam Title. Some fans chanted “You deserve it!” while others shouted “NO, you don’t!” CPA came to the ring. I’ll reiterate that I think he’s a great mid-card comedy wrestler but I don’t see him as a main eventer, which he’s been here. CPA got on the mic and said, “I just got fired from the office.” The crowd reacted in horror at this news! He wants a rematch… right now! However, before we got a bell, Jay Kharma hit the ring; he’s a flamboyant Black man. I don’t think I’ve seen Kharma before. The commentators reminded us that Diaz had jumped Jay Kharma and stolen his spot in a Rumble match, then later won the title from CPA. So, Kharma wants in this match, too!

3. Sammy Diaz vs. Jay Kharma vs. CPA for the Bedlam Title. I’m used to Diaz as a babyface, but he’s now a heel here. They all traded rollups early on, and CPA peeled off a button-down shirt to reveal another one underneath. Diaz pulled CPA to the floor, and they brawled. Kharma hit a flip dive to the floor on both at 1:30. In the ring, Jay hit a huracanrana and a dropkick on Diaz for a nearfall. Diaz hit a superkick on CPA, and he kicked CPA to the floor, then he stomped on Jay. Diaz hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Sammy hit a brainbuster and went to the top rope, but CPA slowed him down, which allowed Jay to hit an enzuigiri on Sammy.

They did a Tower of Doom spot and everyone was down at 7:00. CPA hit a double 1099 (comedy 619), then a double missile dropkick for a nearfall. Diaz hit a springboard OsCutter on CPA. Jay hit a Code Red on Diaz for a nearfall at 9:00, then a Poison Rana! Jay hit a shotgun dropkick on Diaz into the corner. This has really been well laid out. Jay went for a top-rope move, but Sammy got his knees up to block it. Sammy hit a running knee for a nearfall. CPA got both men on his shoulders; Diaz escaped, so CPA hit a Numbers Cruncher (DVD) on Jay. However, Diaz immediately shoved CPA to the floor, and he covered the prone Kharma for the pin! I loved this finish.

Sammy Diaz defeated CPA and Jay Kharma to retain the Bedlam Title at 11:03.

4. Oro (Mensah) vs. Andy Brown. The bald Brown is much thicker; they locked up and appear to be about the same height, but I’m sure Brown has the weight advantage. A feeling-out process early on. Brown hit a Pounce at 2:30. They traded chops. They went to the floor, where Brown hit a Mafia Kick. They got back into the ring. Oro hit a missile dropkick. Oro hit a European Uppercut and got a nearfall at 5:00 and he grounded Brown. Andy hit a spinebuster and a senton for a nearfall. Oro hit a twisting uranage on the wood floor at 7:00! They got back into the ring, and Oro was in charge.

They went back to the floor, where Brown hit a T-Bone Suplex onto the hardwood floor, and they were both down at 9:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They both crawled back into the ring at the nine-count and got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Brown hit a headbutt; Oro hit a rolling Koppo Kick. Oro went for a Lionsault, but Brown kicked him mid-air. Brown hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:00.

Oro hit a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall. He hit a superkick for a nearfall. He applied a modified half-crab and pulled the leg towards Brown’s head! Brown reached the ropes at 14:00. Oro hit another rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall, and he went back to the half-crab, which looks like a Stretch Muffler, too. Brown escaped and hit a fadeaway stunner, then a diving forearm for the pin. That was really, really good. We got a “both these guys!” chant.

Andy Brown defeated Oro (Mensah) at 16:26.

5. “Delta House” Nick Robles and Dante Drago vs. Rip Byson and Delmi Exo. Another mixed couples team! Delmi is tall, so she doesn’t look out of place against the men. The commentators noted that Rip (think a shorter Elijah) and Delmi are engaged. Robles and Delmi opened, and she tied up his legs. They blocked each other’s kicks and had a standoff. Byson and Dante entered at 2:00; Drago tried a shoulder block, but Byson barely moved. Byson hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee on Drago at 5:00. Byson and Delmi hit some team offense, with Delmi hitting an impressive Northern Lights Suplex. Delmi tied up Drago’s legs and kept him grounded; she’s taller.

Dante hit a Destino on Byson at 7:00, and he made the hot tag to Robles. Nick hit some clotheslines, then a huracanrana on Delmi, then a T-Bone Suplex on her for a nearfall. He hit a back suplex on her, then a bodyslam. Byson hit a splash in the corner on Drago. He got both opponents on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 10:00. Delmi hit a package piledriver on Dante. Robles hit a spin kick to her head. Robles escaped a Burning Hammer attempt by Byson. Robles hit a Flatliner for a nearfall, but Delmi made the save at 12:00. Dante and Robles hit some stereo kicks, then a Chasing the Dragon spin kick-and-brainbuster combo to pin Byson.

Nick Robles and Dante Drago defeated Rip Byson and Delmi Exo at 13:09.

6. Tommy Invincible vs. Bobby Orlando. Again, Invincible is bald, tattooed, and has a great physique… but his wrestling skills aren’t quite there. This is also his Blitzkrieg debut. Bobby, as usual, had the full support of the crowd. They locked up at the bell. Tommy knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Bobby hit a shotgun dropkick at 2:30. They brawled to the floor. Bobby looped the ring before hitting a running chop at 4:00.

They got back in the ring and Orlando hit double-arm chops and a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 6:00. Tommy hit a superplex, and they were both down. Tommy hit some jumping knees to the chest and a high back suplex, and he was now in charge. He did a Cena-style Five Knuckle Shuffle, then a stunner at 7:30. Bobby hit a powerbomb and a top-rope elbow drop for the pin. Solid match. The crowd wanted them to “hug it out,” so they did. “We feel our feelings here at Blitzkrieg Pro,” Alyssa Marino said.

Bobby Orlando defeated Tommy Invincible at 8:43.

7. Kirby Wackerman vs. Angelo Carter vs. Spike Nishimura vs. Notorious Mimi vs. Perry Von Vicious for the inaugural Jensen Championship. I’ve noted that PVV makes me think of Chris Hero with a receding hairline; he’s much taller and thicker than everyone else in this one. I’m admittedly not a fan of the dork Wackerman. All five posed together for a pic with the belt. PVV and Kirby charged at each other and brawled, and Wackerman hit a low blow. Spike and Mimi were suddenly alone in the ring and traded offense; Alyssa said Spike is headed back to Japan in a few days on a tour.

Spike hit an armdrag and monkey-flip on Angelo. Mimi hit a nice pump kick on Spike at 2:00. The women hit a team suplex on the big Perry. The women powerbombed Kirby into Perry. Mimi dove through the ropes onto two guys. Angelo hit a corner crossbody block to the floor. Spike hit a springboard splash to the floor on everyone at 3:30. Perry got in the ring and set up for a dive, but Kirby struck PVV in the back with a chair. Kirby then dove onto everyone. This has been well laid out. Spike and Kirby got back in the ring, and she hit a pump kick. Mimi hit a faceplant on Spike. Perry hit a spinning release Razor’s Edge on Mimi at 5:00.

Carter nailed Perry with a blow, and suddenly all five were down, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Mimi hit a tornado DDT on Carter. Spike hit an Angel’s Wings on Mimi for a nearfall at 7:00. A guy got in the ring and he slammed Mimi, and the crowd booed. His name is something like “Cam Demon.” Drago and Robles ran into the ring and attacked Cam Demon, and fought him to the back. Meanwhile, Kirby hit a low blow on Carter. He went for a pin, but Perry stopped the ref from counting. PVV hit the Perry Go Round (the spinning release Razor’s Edge) and pinned Wackerman. A fun scramble and the right winner.

Perry Von Vicious defeated Kirby Wackerman, Spike Nishimura, Notorious Mimi, and Angelo Carter at 8:56 to win the inaugural Jensen Title.

8. Zachary Wentz vs. Charles Mason. Mason beat up Wentz’s girlfriend, Priscilla Kelly, at the June show here, so there is bad blood between them. Wentz charged and hit a shotgun dropkick, and we’re underway! They immediately brawled to the floor, with Wentz hitting some kicks, and he choked Mason. They got back into the ring at 2:00, and Wentz hit a doublestomp to the back. They got up and brawled. Mason mounted him and choked him and got a nearfall at 5:00. Mason stomped on Wentz in the corner, then he hit a suplex. Wentz fired up and hit a series of punches and forearm strikes in the corner.

Mason hit a top-rope doublestomp to the head at 7:00. Wentz hit some running back elbows and a snap German Suplex, and some more forearm strikes. He hit an enzuigiri at 9:00. Mason hit a Mafia Kick. Mason flipped him into the corner and hit his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Wentz applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Mason rolled through the ropes, and they both fell to the floor at 11:30. Wentz slammed Mason onto the ring apron.

In the ring, Wentz hit his springboard stunner for a nearfall, as Mason got a foot on the ropes! Wentz got a chair, but ref Gina confiscated it. It allowed Mason to hit a head-capture suplex. Mason grabbed the chair and sat Wentz on it. They fought on the ropes, and Mason bit Wentz’s forehead, and he choked him. Wentz threw the chair, but it struck ref Gina! Mason immediately hit a low blow and a top-rope doublestomp onto Wentz’s head as it was resting on a chair; a new ref counted a nearfall. Mason hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin! That was really good.

Charles Mason defeated Zachary Wentz at 14:56.

Final Thoughts: One of the better Blitzkrieg shows I’ve seen. I’ll narrowly go with the main event for best match ahead of the Oro-Andy Brown match. Both were really, really good. The Diaz three-way takes third, with a really good opening tag earning honorable mention.