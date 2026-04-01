AEW wrestler says he is about to become “a homeless superstar”

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Willie Mack (William McClinton Jr.) expressed frustration with his current employer. The 39-year-old wrestler took to social media to complain about how infrequently he has been used in AEW/ROH. “When ya boy is about to become a homeless superhero because the booker doesn’t think he’s worth the money,” tweeted along a “Where The Best Wrestle” hashtag. “It’s like for two years straight I’d call every week and ask if you got anything for me? You signed, right? You still getting paid, right? I want to wrestle.” Read the tweets below or follow him on social media.

Powell’s POV: Mack’s last ROH appearance was on the December 6 show that streamed on HonorClub. His last AEW appearance was on March 1, 2025. Although he is under contract to AEW, Mack has been making frequent appearances for Juggalo Championship Wrestling. It’s unclear whether Mack ever asked for his release, but he did respond to a social media post that assumed he had left AEW. “Wrong, still there,” he wrote. Mack made his AEW debut on an AEW Dark: Elevation show when he lost to Brian Cage on January 11, 2023. It’s unclear when he signed with the company and when his contract will expire.

When ya boy is about to become a homeless superhero because the booker doesn’t think he’s worth the money. #WhereTheBestWrestle — Willie Mack {JRB} (@Willie_Mack) April 1, 2026

It’s like for 2 years straight I’d call every week and ask if you got anything for me? You signed right? You still getting paid right? I want to Wrestle. — Willie Mack {JRB} (@Willie_Mack) April 1, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)