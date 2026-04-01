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Dani Luna reportedly granted TNA release

April 1, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dani Luna (Chloe Smyth) is no longer with TNA. Fightful.com reported that Luna requested her release, which the company granted. The 27-year-old Luna’s last TNA match was at Friday’s Sacrifice event, where she and Lei Ying Lee lost a Triple Threat match to Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace.

Powell’s POV: While it’s nice that TNA was accommodating, this is a big blow to the Knockouts division. Luna and Jody Threat had mixed results as a babyface tag team, but Luna thrived once she turned heel and became a singles wrestler. While Luna has yet to comment on her departure, AEW star Will Ospreay tweeted her name after the story of her release was published.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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