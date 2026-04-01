Dani Luna reportedly granted TNA release

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dani Luna (Chloe Smyth) is no longer with TNA. Fightful.com reported that Luna requested her release, which the company granted. The 27-year-old Luna’s last TNA match was at Friday’s Sacrifice event, where she and Lei Ying Lee lost a Triple Threat match to Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace.

Powell’s POV: While it’s nice that TNA was accommodating, this is a big blow to the Knockouts division. Luna and Jody Threat had mixed results as a babyface tag team, but Luna thrived once she turned heel and became a singles wrestler. While Luna has yet to comment on her departure, AEW star Will Ospreay tweeted her name after the story of her release was published.

Dani Luna. — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 1, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)