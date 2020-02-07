WWE SuperShows in California (reports needed), ROH Free Enterprise (reports needed), Impact tapings in Vegas (reports needed), WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, next Raw, AEW Dynamite, MLW, and NWA events, Hikuleo, Hans Schmidt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be held tonight in San Jose, California at SAP Center with the return of The Dirt Sheet with The Miz and John Morrison. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

-ROH Free Enterprise is Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at UMBC Event Center. The tickets for the event are free, but you must be an HonorClub subscriber to live stream. The show is headlined by PCO and Marty Scurll vs. Rush and Nick Aldis.

-Impact Wrestling is holding television tapings tonight, Saturday, and Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Casino.

-WWE is holding a Supershow in Oakland, California at Oakland Arena on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, King Corbin, The Miz, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, AOP, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Asuka Kairi Sane, and Rey Mysterio.

-WWE is holding a Supershow in Fresno, California at Save Mart Center on Sunday with the following advertised wrestlers: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz for the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin in a No Holds Barred match, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins and AOP.

Future Events

-Monday’s WWE Raw will be held in Ontario, California at Toyota Arena.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be live in Austin, Texas at HEB Center.

-MLW’s next event with be a co-promoted show with AAA on March 13 in Tijuana, Mexico at Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.

-The NWA has not announced when its next show will take place. They have announced the Crockett Cup event for April, but they have not listed a date or location. One can only assume that the next round of television tapings will be held the same weekend at GPB Studios in Atlanta.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hikuleo (Taula Fifita) is 29.

-The late Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) was born on February 7, 1925. He died at age 87 on May 26, 2012.



