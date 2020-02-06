AEW Dynamite viewership for the show headlined by Cody taking ten lashes

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 928,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 828,000 viewers who watched the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 770,000 viewers for USA Network last night, so both shows were up compared to last week, but AEW had the bigger increase. AEW finished 11th in the 18-49 demographic, while NXT finished 34th in the same category.



