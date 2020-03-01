AEW Revolution dark match result

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Rick White attended the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that was held Saturday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena and sent the following dark match result.

Britt Baker and Penelope Ford (Kip Sabian) over Yuka Sakazaki and Riho. Sabian helped Baker and Ford get the win.

Powell’s POV: This match was held prior to the pre-show going on the air. My full review of AEW Revolution is available on the main page.

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, the NWA, Evolve, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

