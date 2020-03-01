2/28 ROH Bound By Honor results: PCO vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH Championship, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods and Silas Young for the ROH Tag Titles, The Briscoes vs. Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff, and Marty Scurll vs. Bandido vs. Slex

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER ROH House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Evolve, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Ring of Honor “Bound By Honor”

Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Streamed live on HonorClub

1. Marty Scurll defeated Bandido and Slex in a Triple Threat.

2. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry beat Vincent & Bateman Vincent and Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams and PJ Black & Brian Johnson in a four-way tag match.

3. Nicole Savoy beat Angelina Love (w/Mandy Leon).

4. Brody King and Flip Gordon over Rush and Kenny King (w/Amy Rose).

5. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham beat Silas Young and Josh Woods to retain the ROH Tag Titles.

6. Alex Shelley over Rey Horus.

7. The Briscoes beat Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff.

8. PCO defeated Dragon Lee to retain the ROH World Title.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

