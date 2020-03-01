02/24 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: Ross Von Erich vs. Tom Lawlor, Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James, Logan Creed vs. Moonshine Mantell, King Mo vs. Dr. Dax

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Ross Von Erich vs. Tom Lawlor, Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James, Logan Creed vs. Moonshine Mantell, King Mo vs. Dr. Dax, and more (19:09)…

Click here for the February 24 MLW Fusion audio review.

