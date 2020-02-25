NWA Powerrr preview: NWA Women’s Championship match and more (no spoilers)

CategoriesMISC News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped January 25-26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios for today’s NWA Powerrr online show.

The Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch.

-Zicky Dice vs. Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Melina for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-NWA Champion Nick Aldis calls out Marty Scurll.

Powell's POV: NWA Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA Youtube Page.



