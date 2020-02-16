02/16 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: The Von Erichs vs. MJF and Richard Holliday for the MLW Tag Titles, Alexander Hammerstone vs. Aero Star for the MLW National Openweight Championship, Gino Medina vs. Septimo Dragon on the Dynasty produced show

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: The Von Erichs vs. MJF and Richard Holliday for the MLW Tag Titles, Alexander Hammerstone vs. Aero Star for the MLW National Openweight Championship, Gino Medina vs. Septimo Dragon on the Dynasty produced show, and more (27:54)…

Click here for the February 16 MLW Fusion audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...

