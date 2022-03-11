Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Josh Alexander and Honor No More, Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann, Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve vs. John Skyler in a qualifier for an X Division Title match, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Madison Rayne, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Mickie James, Chelsea Green, and The IInspiration, Willie Mack vs. Kenny King

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Josh Alexander and Honor No More: A top notch segment. Alexander’s return promo didn’t connect the dots when it came to his character’s strange on-air relationship with Scott D’Amore, but it was still a feel-good return for Impact’s top babyface. The Honor No More portion was entertaining, particularly when Alexander and Matt Taven traded stiff verbal jabs. The only weak part of the segment was D’Amore coming out and announcing random matches between Honor No More and the Impact wrestlers that were never spotlighted in the verbal exchange. While I get the idea of saving the bigger matches (and we’re getting one of them next week), it was still a flat ending to an otherwise very good segment.

The Bullet Club and Alex Shelley verbal exchange: The verbal back and forth between Jay White and Alex Shelley was fantastic. This was some of the best mic work that I’ve seen from Shelley, who did a great job of explaining his history with White while also establishing his own importance within the pro wrestling industry. The segment ultimately set up White and Bey facing Shelley and Chris Sabin for next week’s show in what feels like a must see match.

Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann: Swann is the Impact version of Kofi Kingston and Big E in that he lost his company’s world championship and then his character just sort of moved on without showing or expressing much interest in regaining the title. His match with Edwards made for a good television main event. And while I’d like to see Swann move back into the title picture, it was the right call to put Edwards over given that he’s still fresh off his big heel turn.

Willie Mack vs. Kenny King: Despite the match feeling like a bit of a letdown when it was announced (only because the focus was placed on setting up other matches), this was a good opener with Mack going over clean.

Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve vs. John Skyler in a qualifier for an X Division Title match: A well worked X Division three-way that served as a qualifier for the X Division Championship three-way at Rebellion. Trey Miguel had a rare singles match title defense at the Sacrifice show, but Impact still goes overboard with the multi-man X Division Title matches. Austin winning was the right move and yet it feels like deja vu every time he qualifies for another X Division Title match.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Madison Rayne, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Mickie James, Chelsea Green, and The IInspiration: A lousy start to the Steelz reign as Knockouts Champion. She didn’t get a celebration or a big promo segment. Rather, Steelz worked an eight-woman tag match and was pinned clean by the former champion Mickie James. Awful.