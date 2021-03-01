WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), AEW Eliminator Tournament special, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Adnan Al-Kaissie, Mike Tenay, Booker T, Big E, Kyle O’Reilly, Lance Archer, Ultimo Guerrero, Tenille Dashwood, Ricky Steamboat, Masato Tanaka, Norman Smiley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The show features The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW will stream another Eliminator Tournament special tonight on their YouTube page. The show will feature Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose in the U.S. bracket finals. Join me for my live review at 6CT/7ET. The winner of tonight’s match will meet Ryo Mizunami in the tournament finals on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, and the winner of that match will challenge Hikarau Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at Sunday’s AEW Revolution.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Adnan Al-Kaissie (Adnan Bin Abdul Kareem Ahmed Alkaissy El Farthie) is 82 today.

-Mike Tenay is 66 today.

-Booker T (Booker Huffman) is 56 today.

-Scotty Riggs (Scott Antol) is 50 today.

-Ultimo Guerrero is 49 today.

-DJ Hyde is 43 today.

-Davey Richards (Wesley Richards) is 38 today.

-Big E (Ettore Ewen) is 35 today.

-Kyle O’Reilly is 34 today.

-Tenille Dashwood is 32 today.

-Ricky Steamboat (Richard Blood) turned 68 on Sunday.

-WWE trainer Norman Smiley turned 56 on Sunday.

-Masato Tanaka turned 48 on Sunday.

-Lance Archer (Lance Hoyt) turned 44 on Sunday.

-Aaron Aguilera is 44. He worked as Jesus in WWE.

