Teddy Hart on the pressure of being a Hart Family member, his relationship with Maria Manic, being the youngest wrestler signed by WWE

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Teddy Hart

The pressure of being part of the Hart Family: Yeah, I can’t think of any worse pressure cooker. It depends on what kind of diamond you want to turn into in this business. If you want to be a diamond that cracks under pressure and are not considered valuable then I guess no pressure creates weaknesses and flaws. Over the years, I like to think that I’ve been put under a lot of pressure and in certain aspects maybe I have cracked a little bit. I’ve never smoked crack or done coke or done meth or took any painkillers ever in my career so on that part, I wanted to set the record straight. I always get weird questions about drugs and crazy stuff because of the pressure of being a Hart. Look, I know the pressure and how maybe I didn’t reach my full potential, but it’s like there’s so many accidents that happened in our family and weird things, that were out of my control. At the end of the day, it’s an honor to be apart of the Hart family.

Issues and misunderstandings with girlfriend Maria Manic: Maria and I are still best friends. She’s got her thing going with training and she got a certain type of regimen that she wants to get done. I don’t want to interfere with that, I find it’s better for someone to do six months of their own type of thing and then they have a comparison of what we did together as well as what they did on their own. Then we can come back and build something that works for us. Friendship is something that I look at as the most valuable thing you have. Your friendship and your freedom really are the things you have for the rest of your life. Those are the things that are going to carry on. Surrounding yourself with the right people is important too. If the relationship is off, being able to fix it and then carry on into a positive manner that makes something good happen in the future.

Staying in shape mentally and physically during this time: You never know how the wrestling business changes, that’s why it is important to be healthy. At this stage, it’s about staying in good shape and I’m in tremendous shape right now. I think the best thing to happen to me was to go to jail because I was really working out hard, working my ass off. That’s something Maria and I just do. We do the jail workout; she’s on her workout and I have my workout. We basically treat this as almost like a competition, silent competition to ourselves to see who can get the leanest and the fastest.

Being signed as the youngest wrestler in WWE history back in 1998: Yeah, it was way too soon. For me, at the same time, it was a sign of being good enough physically and talent wise, but I wasn’t ready. I had enough moves and I knew the business aspect of wrestling. I also knew how to sell and make guys look good. I knew the potential was there but I didn’t have a f—ing clue what the commitment was about. Being alone on the road, hanging in the locker room and getting from show to show, I didn’t have a clue.

Other topics include Teddy Hart discussing TNA, ROH, OVW, FCW, WWE return, and much more.

