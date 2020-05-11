WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), ProWrestling.net Live returns today, WWE taping schedule, Billy Kidman, Robert Roode, Lince Dorado, William Regal, Tito Santana, Daizee Haze, Averno, Mike Shaw

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-ProWrestling.net Live returns today at 3CT/4ET. Will Pruett and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Money in the Bank at PWAudio.net. My Q&A audio show will return next week for Dot Net Members.

-WWE Raw will be taped today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will feature the fallout from the Money in the Bank event. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-WWE will also be taping Friday’s Smackdown television show today at the WWE Performance Center. They will be taping next week’s Raw and Smackdown tomorrow, and the following week’s Raw and Smackdown will be taped on Wednesday.

-Tonight’s Raw was originally scheduled to be held in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania at the Mohegan Sun. The event has been rescheduled as a Smackdown event on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Birthdays and Notables

-Billy Kidman (Pete Gruner Jr.) is 46 today.

-Robert Roode (Robert Roode Jr.) is 43 today.

-Daizee Haze is 37 today.

-Lince Dorado is 33 today.

-Tito Santana (Merced Solis) turned 67 on Sunday.

-William Regal (Darren Matthews) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Averno (Renato Ruíz Cortes) turned 43 on Saturday.

-The late Mike Shaw was born on May 9, 1957. He died of a pulmonary embolism on September 11, 2010 at age 53.



