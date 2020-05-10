05/10 WWE Money in the Bank 2020 audio review: Climb The Corporate Ladder MITB matches, Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE Money in the Bank 2020 pay-per-view: Climb The Corporate Ladder MITB matches, Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship, Bayley vs. Tamina for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more (56:52)…

Click here for the WWE Money in the Bank 2020 audio review.

