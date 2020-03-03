Impact Wrestling TV preview: Four matches listed for tonight’s AXS TV show (no spoilers)

CategoriesImpact News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Havok vs. Su Yung in a No DQ match.

-Ethan Page and Josh Alexander vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Moose vs. Petey Williams.

-Joey Ryan vs. Ace Romero.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET.



