AEW Revolution poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 66 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent.

-73 percent of our voters gave Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles the best match of the night honors. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy finished a distant second with 11 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave AEW Revolution an A-/B+ grade, and I gave the show a B+ grade in our AEW Revolution audio review on Saturday night. We both agreed that Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles was the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.



