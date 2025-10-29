AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, AEW Collision taping (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Paul Orndorff

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena. The show features the Fright Night theme and includes a pair of four-way matches to determine the challengers for the AEW World Championship and the AEW Tag Team Titles for the Full Gear pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is also taping Saturday’s Collision tonight in Edinburg. We are looking for reports or basic results from tonight’s Collision taping. If you are attending and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Paul Orndorff was born on October 29, 1949. He died on July 1, 2021, following a battle with dementia.