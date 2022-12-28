12/27 AEW Dark results: AR Fox vs. Slim J, Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson, Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol, Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet, Evil Uno vs. Blake Li, Dante Casanova vs. Angelico, Mafiosa vs. Diamante, JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes, Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock and James Ryan

What's happening...

December 28, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark (Episode 176)
Taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios
Streamed December 27, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Angelico beat Dante Casanova

2. JD Drake and Anthony Henry beat Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes

3. Fuego Del Sol over Lucky Ali

4. Matt Menard beat Brock Anderson

5. Evil Uno beat Blake Li

6. Red Velvet over Billie Starkz

7. The Iron Savages defeated Brandon Bullock and James Ryan

8. Diamante pinned “Mafiosa” Valentina Rossi

9. AR Fox defeated Slim J

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Briar Starr has the holiday week off. His AEW Dark review will return next week.

