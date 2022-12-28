NXT TV preview: The lineup for the New Year’s Evil edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday, January 10 edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. “Indus Sher” Veer Mahaan and Sanga

Powell’s POV: NXT added the tag team match on Tuesday’s show. An NXT Women’s Title match was originally advertised for this show, but they moved up the match that resulted in Roxanne Perez defeating Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).