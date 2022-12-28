AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s “New Year’s Smash” themed show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in a falls count anywhere match in the sixth match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles (Death Triangle leads 3-2)

-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Title

-Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson

-Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin

Powell’s POV: The seventh match of the best of seven series will be a ladder match. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center (the taping for Friday’s Rampage will also be held tonight). Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).