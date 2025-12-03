AEW Collision rating: How did the Thanksgiving night episode perform?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 285,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. The Thanksgiving night NFL game between the Bengals and Ravens averaged 28.4 million for NBC, making it the most-watched Thanksgiving night game to date. Those still watching Collision seem to be a loyal bunch, as the numbers were up for the holiday show compared to the November 15 Collision, when the show averaged 219,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. One year earlier, the November 30, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 269,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show that aired on a Saturday afternoon.