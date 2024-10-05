AEW Collision spoilers: Full results of tonight’s show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Thursday in Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Darby Allin beat Johnny TV

-The Outrunners defeated Grizzled Young Veterans

-Willow Nightingale beat Trish Adora

-Wheeler Yuta over Beef

-Hologram defeated Nick Wayne, Action Andretti, and Komander in a four-way

-Kris Statlander squashed Zoey Lynn

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy beat “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin and “House of Black” Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews in a three-way tag match to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at WrestleDream

Powell's POV: Thanks again to Dot Net readers Andrew Haubert and Kenneth Hawk for sending in spoiler reports on this episode. Collision airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET.