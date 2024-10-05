What's happening...

AEW Collision spoilers: Full results of tonight’s show (spoilers)

October 5, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Thursday in Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Darby Allin beat Johnny TV

-The Outrunners defeated Grizzled Young Veterans

-Willow Nightingale beat Trish Adora

-Wheeler Yuta over Beef

-Hologram defeated Nick Wayne, Action Andretti, and Komander in a four-way

-Kris Statlander squashed Zoey Lynn

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy beat “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin and “House of Black” Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews in a three-way tag match to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at WrestleDream

Powell’s POV: Thanks again to Dot Net readers Andrew Haubert and Kenneth Hawk for sending in spoiler reports on this episode. Collision airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will be covering WWE Bad Blood, so look for Don Murphy’s Collision review at some point after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.