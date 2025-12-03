Limitless Wrestling “Queen City Showdown, Night Two” results: Vetter’s review of Dezmond Cole vs. Bear Bronson vs. Alec Price for the Limitless Title, Donovan Dijak vs. Aaron Rourke

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Queen City Showdown, Night Two, Evening Show”

November 15, 2025, in Bangor, Maine, at Cross Insurance Center

Released December 2, 2025, via YouTube

This has been posted for free on YouTube; it is also on IWTV. This was the second show of the day. I previously reviewed three matches each from “Night One” and “Night Two, Afternoon Show.” I opted to watch an entire show to check out some of the guys I don’t know. This was held at an indoor convention/flea market on the floor of a small arena; there are numerous tables set up in the background for people to sell baseball cards, toys, etc. The crowd seated by the ring was fairly small; maybe 100 were watching. The ring also feels small, and the hard camera was clearly in the upper deck of this arena, giving us a look down on the ring. Johnny Torres provided commentary.

* Some promoters got in the ring and thanked the crowd for coming. Sidney Bakabella came to the ring and argued with them, ending with the promoters grabbing Sidney’s wig to expose his bald head. Based on Torres’ comments, it doesn’t sound like the crowd knows any of the matches on the show. A quick glance at the lineup shows five new guys I don’t know.

1. DJ Powers (w/Jose Zamora) vs. Gabby Forza in an intergender match. They locked up as the crowd chanted, “Gabby’s gonna kill you!” Powers rolled to the floor to regroup with Zamora. He got back into the ring and poked her eyes. She hit a shoulder tackle and a bodyslam, then a senton for a nearfall at 2:30. He choked her in the ropes. He missed a dropkick in the corner and got himself crotched on the second turnbuckle. She hit a powerslam at 5:00. Zamora hopped on the apron, so she pulled him into the ring and clotheslined him. She then hit a spear on DJ for the pin. They got a lot of offense in a match that short.

Gabby Forza defeated DJ Powers at 5:37.

* Zamora got on the mic and vowed he would win a match for his team. He made an open challenge. Out of the back came the dork Milo Mirra, bouncing to the ring on his stupid Pogo Stick.

2. Jose Zamora (w/DJ Powers) vs. Milo Mirra. Milo got some quick rollups, so Zamora rolled to the floor. Mirra got on his stupid Pogo Stick and chased Zamora on it; a kid in the crowd laughed, anyway. In the ring, Milo hit some bodyslams. DJ Powers jumped in, but Mirra threw him to the floor. Zamora hit some kicks in the corner. DJ helped choke Milo. Zamora kept Mirra grounded, and the crowd rallied for him. Milo hit a German Suplex at 5:00 and was fired up. Milo hit a Twisted Bliss-style spinning top-rope frog splash for the pin. Solid match.

Milo Mirra defeated Jose Zamora at 6:02.

3. “Los Toxicos” Nat Castle and Sebastian Amor vs. Rip Byson and Perry Von Vicious and Ian Pratt and Joey White and “The BB Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz in a four-way tag. I don’t know Pratt or White. Pratt is bald, and White has curly brown hair. The Boys came out to B3cca’s “Hot Bod” song, as they are heel back-up dancers for her here (even though she isn’t here). I’ve compared Byson to a shorter Elias, and PVV is like a balding Chris Hero. Castle is really short, and she’s just not believable against men. All four brawled at the bell. PVV and Byson hit stereo bodyslams on Nat and Amor for a nearfall at 1:30. Amor hit a double suplex on The Boys, then he dove through the ropes onto several people on the floor.

Nat hit a top-rope crossbody block onto everyone on the floor at 3:00. In the ring, Amor hit a 619 on White. Nat hit a tornado DDT on Pratt. The Boys jumped in and beat down Nat Castle. She hit a double German Suplex that defies logic and gravity. PVV and Byson hit a team chokeslam on Pratt. Perry hit a Razor’s Edge on White across Byson’s knees and pinned him. It wasn’t long enough for me to get a good first impression of the two rookies. Okay, action; they sprinted through that.

Rip Byson and Perry Von Vicious defeated Nat Castle and Sebastian Amor and Ian Pratt and Joey White and Anthony Vecchio, and Aaron Ortiz at 5:07.

4. Kalvin Strange vs. Eric Johnson. I don’t know these two, but they are apparently both veterans, or at least, not rookies. Kalvin is white with long, curly blond hair, and he wore sunglasses, looking like a 1980s rocker. Johnson is older and heavy; his whole look and gear made me think of “Earthquake” John Tenta. Kalvin attacked from behind, and we’re underway. He hit a leg lariat for a nearfall. Johnson hit a clubbing forearm strike and a sideslam for the pin. Not particularly good, but at least it was short.

Eric Johnson defeated Kalvin Strange at 3:28.

5. Dezmond Cole vs. Alec Price vs. Bear Bronson for the Limitless Title. This was one of the reasons I tuned in. Price immediately hit some punches on both opponents, but they sent him to the floor. Dezmond and Bronson locked up, and Bronson easily shoved Cole to the mat. Dezmond hit a huracanrana and a stunner. Price jumped back in and hit a missile dropkick. Price hit a huracanrana on Cole, then a springboard crossbody block. Bronson slammed Price onto Cole for a nearfall at 2:30. Bronson dropped Cole with a big chop, then an elbow drop for a nearfall.

Cole fired back with some flying forearms on Bronson, and he did a karate-style leg sweep at 5:30 that injured Bear. Cole hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, then a Helluva Kick, and a second one. Price jumped back in and clotheslined Cole, then hit a pop-up dropkick for a nearfall. Bronson caught Price and hit a Black Hole Slam. Cole hit an enzuigiri on Bronson. Bronson hit a Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) on Price at 7:00, dropping him onto Cole’s chest for a nearfall. Bear peppered Cole with some punches.

They did a Tower of Doom spot with Bronson on the bottom at 9:00. Price hit a huracanrana on Bronson, then a dive through the ropes onto Bear. Price immediately hit a top-rope frog splash on Cole for a nearfall. All three began trading punches and chops. Price hit a superkick on Bear. Price and Cole hit stereo superkicks on Bear. Bronson fired back with a decapitating clothesline on Price, then a Choke Bomb on Alec. However, Cole immediately hit a Swanton Bomb on Bronson for the pin! A strong, fast-paced match.

Dezmond Cole defeated Alec Price and Bear Bronson to retain the Limitless Title at 11:29.

6. Donovan Dijak (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Aaron Rourke. I’m fairly certain I’ve seen these two wrestle each other since Dijak returned to the indy scene. Aaron hit a shoulder thrust to the ribs in the corner, and they traded punches. Of course, Dijak has the height, weight, and overall size advantage. Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick at 1:30 and a Helluva Kick. Dijak hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. Sidney hit a cheap shot punch from the floor. Dijak put him in a modified Camel Clutch, cranking back on the neck.

The crowd started an “Evil Gay!” chant to rally behind Rourke, but Dijak tossed him across the ring and posed at 5:00. Rourke fired up and hit some forearm strikes, but Dijak dropped him with a back elbow. Dijak suplexed him into the corner at 7:00, and they were both down. Rourke hit a running buttbump. Dijak went for Feast Your Eyes, but Rourke avoided it, and Aaron got a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Dijak nailed a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 9:00. Dijak set up for the Cyclone Kick, but Rourke caught him and hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall.

Aaron hit a superkick, but Dijak nailed the Cyclone Kick (discus Mafia Kick) for a nearfall at 10:30. Dijak hit a second-rope back suplex with Dijak landing hard on one of his shoulders. Rourke went to the top rope, but Bakabella went to the apron to distract him. Sidney threw a fireball in Aaron’s eyes! Hey, that one actually looked really good! Dijak immediately hit the Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) for the tainted pin. Rourke writhed in pain on the mat, selling the effects of the fireball. A very good match overall.

Donovan Dijak defeated Aaron Rourke at 12:04.

7. Seabass Finn vs. Rudy Lockhart. I’ve seen Lockhart once before; his blond bowl-cut haircut and huge red plain trunks make me think he looks like a 1970s enhancement wrestler. Finn has a legit amateur wrestling background, and I hate this gimmick for him. They traded quick reversals, and Lockhart hit a suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Finn did a Gator Roll on the mat, and the commentator noted Finn’s wrestling background. Lockhart hit a headbutt to the gut, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 4:30. These two are going at a fast pace. Lockhart got an inside cradle for a nearfall, then an enzuigiri. Finn tied him in a Sharpshooter, and Rudy tapped out. That topped my expectations.

Seabass Finn defeated Rudy Lockhart at 6:23.

* Aaron Rourke spoke backstage. He is looking forward to the Limitless Rumble in January.

8. “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella and Donovan Dijak) vs. Aiden Aggro and J-Heru. Again, Aggro and J-Heru just turned babyface here. Dijak tried to get a “Star Struck!” chant going, but the crowd didn’t join in. Channing and J-Heru opened, and J-Heru hit a bodyslam. Greene jumped in and attacked J-Heru. Aggro jumped in and bodyslammed Greene; J-Heru then bodyslammed Channing onto Greene, and the heels rolled to the floor at 3:00 to regroup. The babyfaces grabbed the mic and announced this was now a “queen city street fight,” and they followed the heels to the floor to brawl. (Shouldn’t a GM have to sanction that rule change?)

They continued to brawl around the floor. Aggro and Channing brawled over by a table, and Dijak attacked Aggro at 6:30. In the ring, Channing hit a second-rope superplex on J-Heru for a nearfall at 8:30. Star Struck hit some quick kicks on J-Heru. Channing hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall, and they began arguing with the ref. J-Heru hit a Helluva Kick on Greene at 11:30, and he flipped Channing to the floor. Channing came off the top rope, but J-Heru punched him in the gut.

Aggro finally got back into the ring and hit some back elbows on the heels, and he hit a kick on both opponents. He hit a tornado DDT on Channing and a Shining Wizard on Greene. Aggro hit a frog splash for a nearfall, but Bakabella jumped in the ring and made the save. Dijak snuck in the ring and hit a low blow on Aggro, then Feast Your Eyes! J-Heru brawled with Dijak, but Donovan hit a low blow kick on him and a Choke Bomb. Channing hit a leaping piledriver on J-Heru for the tainted pin. Good brawl.

“Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene defeated J-Heru and Aiden Aggro at 14:19.

* Cezmond Cole returned to the ring and fought off Thomas, Greene, and Dijak. Bakabella grabbed Cole’s title belt, but Cole superkicked Sidney and stole his wig, then hit a Swanton Bomb on Sidney.

* Backstage, Cole said he likes to go out there and have a good time. He said all he ever wanted was Dijak’s respect, but he has learned Donovan doesn’t have a brain. He wants a match on Jan. 16 at the Limitless Rumble.

Final Thoughts: I initially was just going to watch four matches from this show, but I decided I had time to watch the entire event. I’ll narrowly take the Dezmond Cole three-way for best match, ahead of Rourke-Dijak, but they were both quite good. The main event takes third. The rest of the matches were short, so even the one that didn’t work for me was fine because they didn’t overstay their welcome. I think Lockhart needs to change up his look, but yes, that match against Finn topped my expectations. I really would like to see Finn, Lockhart, and Mirra all change their gimmicks and looks; bouncing to the ring on a Pogo Stick is ultimately a pretty limiting gimmick.