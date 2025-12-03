AEW Dynamite results (12/3): Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Kazuchika Okada vs. Pac, and Kyle Fletcher vs. Kevin Knight in Continental Classic matches

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 322)

December 3, 2025, in Fishers, Indiana, at Fishers Event Center

Simulcast live on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Bryan Danielson. Excalibur turned things over to Tony Schiavone, who was standing in the ring. Schiavone said no one will be allowed at ringside next week during the AEW Championship match on the Winter Is Coming-themed edition of Dynamite.

Schiavone introduced AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, who made his entrance and joined Schiavone inside the ring. Schiavone introduced Eddie Kingston as next week’s challenger, and then he headed to the ring. Joe told Schiavone to leave the ring and threatened to take the wig off his head.

Joe said he didn’t wear a suit because it would have been like wearing a tuxedo to a petting zoo. He said the fans were too stupid to realize when they were in the presence of greatness. Joe told Kingston that Hook grew up with a championship legacy.

Joe said he thought it was important for Hook to learn what it was like on the other side, eating with the second-place people, and he couldn’t think of anyone better than Kingston. Joe said Kingston would fight his ass off next week, but he wouldn’t cross the finish line, just like every other time.

Kingston said Joe “sold his soul out hard.” Kingston said Hook learned perseverance and never quitting from him. Kingston said that if Joe doesn’t bring the version of him that beat up his mentor, Homicide, for years, he will eat him alive. Kingston dropped the mic and exited the ring…

Excalibur ran through the previously advertised matches…

Backstage, Hook, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori delivered a promo. Hobbs said they would sprinkle a little holiday cheer. He said that Dark Order impressed them on last night’s ROH show. He said that if Dark Order could get past them tonight, they would get a title shot at the AEW Trios Titles…

Powell’s POV: A solid verbal exchange from Joe and Kingston, but I wish Kingston had some momentum going into that match. Hobbs mentioned that he, Joe, and Shibata would defend the AEW Trios Titles against Dark Order if they win, so that means they’re not playing by Freebird Rules. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight, who is attending a concert. I believe he stole his niece’s ticket to EXO, but I could be mistaken. Either way, Jake will be covering WWE Smackdown on Friday night.

Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the opening match while the entrances took place…

1. Kazuchika Okada (0) vs. Pac (3) in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Excalibur said this was just the second meeting between Okada and Pac. Pac was in offensive control heading into an early picture-in-picture break. [C]

Pac executed a German suplex. Okada came right back with a tombstone piledriver. Pac performed a top rope brainbuster. Pac ran the ropes and then put Okada down with a clothesline. Pac went for the Brutalizer, but Okada hooked him into a pin and got the three count.

Kazuchika Okada (3) defeated Pac (3) in 13:30 in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match to earn three points.

Powell’s POV: I was really looking forward to this match, but I was disappointed by the lack of psychology. I can appreciate some balls-to-the-wall style matches, but I expect better psychology from Okada matches (and Pac if there’s not a stupid ring bell hammer involved). A top rope brainbuster should end a match 99.9 percent of the time. In this case, Okada took that move and a clothesline, and then just hooked Pac into the pin. On the bright side, Okada did act a bit out of it after the match.

TNT Champion Mark Briscoe delivered a backstage promo. He said his opinion of Daniel Garcia isn’t what it once was. He said he’s afraid Garcia has fallen into a Death Riders death spiral. He wondered if Garcia was playing mind games when he got in his face and ducked away. Briscoe said he doesn’t play mind games, so he went to Tony Khan and asked for a match. He said Khan said the perfect place would be in Cardiff, Wales (for the December 13 Collision)…

Footage aired of AEW National Champion Ricochet delivered a backstage promo while Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona stood by. Ricochet said he would be doing charity work when he beats Dalton Castle with ease at Final Battle. He said he would stick around another day and do more charity work on Collision…

Excalibur hyped Kyle Fletcher vs. Kevin Knight for after the break… [C]

Backstage, Renee Paquette spoke with Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron. Cassidy was looking for a high five heading into his Continental Classic match with Strong on Collision, but Strong barked at him that he’s not in The Conglomeration and will beat his ass…

Footage aired of Darby Allin in a hospital bed following his loss to Kevin Knight on last week’s show. Excalibur said Allin was not cleared to travel, and they hope to have an update on his status on Collision… [C]

2. Kyle Fletcher (3) vs. Kevin Knight (3) in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match. Don Callis sat in on commentary again. With Fletcher on the floor, Knight performed a springboard clothesline before a PIP break. [C] Excalibur ran through the ROH Final Battle lineup. Knight had Fetcher tied up in the tree of woe when he hit him with a Coast To Coast. Danielson said Knight should have gone for the cover.

Knight went for a top rope UFO Splash, but Fletcher put his knees up and hooked him into a pin for a near fall. Fletcher followed up with a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Fletcher went for a brainbuster, but Knight caught him in an inside cradle for a near fall of his own. Fletcher caught Knight with a superkick. Fletcher hit a big boot in the corner and then a brainbuster before getting the three count…

Kyle Fletcher (6) defeated Kevin Knight (3) in 13:10 in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match.

After the match, Callis entered the ring, and Mike Bailey came out and helped Knight. Callis said the fans would want to hear what he had to say because it was about the Young Bucks. Josh Alexander and Hechicero entered the ring with the duffel bags that were presumably filled with cash. Excalibur said we’d hear what Callis had to say after a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A hot match that lived up to my high expectations. Both wrestlers are in their twenties, so this has the potential to be a terrific long-term rivalry.

Callis said he wanted to discuss what happened the previous week with the Young Bucks. He said he can forgive being lied to, cheated, or even killing someone. Callis said the unforgivable sin is siding with Kenny Omega. Callis said the duffel bags contained the Bucks’ money (from the $1 million trios match at Full Gear). He said he knew Omega wouldn’t finance the Bucks. He told them to let their nuts drop and get in the ring and take the money.

[Hour Two] “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson came out and ran to the ring, where they hit Fletcher with a double superkick and then superkicked Alexander and Hechicero. Matt grabbed one of the duffel bags, but Okada came out and hit him with a Rainmaker. Nick threw a kick, but Okada caught his fought. Alexander and Hechicero returned to the ring to help beat down the Bucks.

“Jurassic Express” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus ran out and cleared Alexander and Hechicero from the ring. Perry hit them with a top rope dive. Okada got up and kicked Luchasaurus below the belt. When Perry returned to the ring, Okada flipped him off. Perry bit Okada’s finger.

Mark Davis ran out and helped the other Callis Family members rough up the babyfaces. Callis entered the ring and threw punches at the Bucks while they were held by the other heels.

Kenny Omega’s entrance music played. Omega headed to the ring and got the better of Davis and Alexander. Okada grabbed Omega from behind and went for a Rainmaker, but Omega ducked it and then suplexed Okada. Omega set up for a V-Trigger, but Okada rolled out of the ring.

Powell’s POV: Let me guess, this will lead to a ten-man all-star tag team match? El Clon was out with the Callis Family at the end of the segment, but I missed it when he came out.

A video package spotlighted Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron… Entrances for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match took place…

3. Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafira and Megan Bayne in a Holiday Deathmatch in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match. Excalibur announced that the championship match will be held on next week’s Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite. At ringside, Storm slammed a champagne bottle over Shafir’s head. Storm took a broken piece of the bottle and pressed it on Bayne’s forehead.

Mina had a big candy cane that was wrapped in barbed wire. She rolled Bayne inside the ring and hit a sling blade clothesline. Shafir, who was bleeding from the forehead, used her legs to drive Storm’s head onto the ring apron, which sent her to the floor. Bayne tossed Mina over the top rope onto Storm on the floor before a PIP break. [C]

Shafir hit Mina’s abdomen with a frying pain while Bayne performed a soft-looking version of Ten Beats. Bayne grabbed a chair and slammed it over the back of Storm. Bayne and Shafir took turns hitting Storm with the frying pan and chair until she moved, and they slammed the objects together.

Storm performed a piledriver on Bayne from the apron through a table on the floor. Shafir put Mina in Mother’s Milk in the middle of the ring. Storm slid the broken candy cane to Mina, who jabbed it into Shafir’s head to break the hold. Mina dove from the top rope onto Shafir on the floor and then tossed her back inside the ring.

Storm held Shafir, and then Mina went up top and performed a clunky-looking Blockbuster onto a chair. Mina went for the pin, but Bayne returned to break it. Bayne speared Mina through a table that was leaning in a corner of the ring. Shafir was down on the mat waiting for Bayne to slam Storm onto her for the Mother’s Milk finisher, but Storm hit Bayne with Storm Zero on top of Shafir, which didn’t look painful for Bayne.

Santa Claus came out with a gift box and stood on the apron. Shafir took the gift box, and Santa’s hand was inside the box, and he flipped her off. My God, it’s not the real Santa, it was Luther. Storm performed a German suplex on Shfair. Luther gave Storm her shoe, which she hit Shafir with before pinning her…

Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa defeated Marina Shafira and Megan Bayne in a Holiday Deathmatch in 10:10 to advance to the AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament final.

After the match, Storm and Mina celebrated with Luther. Excalibur noted that Storm and Mina will face Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron in the finals next week…

Powell’s POV: I thought that was Santa, but then he made that naughty hand gesture, and I knew the real Santa would never do such a thing. Look, I doubt there are kids reading this, but I’ll never play spoiler like Netflix did with that Matt Rife preview video. Anyway, I was actually hoping that the heels would win this clunky match.

A video package focused on Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter. After Statlander cut a promo, Hayter said they had enemies in common. She suggested they go after them together in Cardiff, and then they could have a little chat. Statlander asked what the chat would be about, and then Hayter looked down at the AEW Women’s Championship belt…

“Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds were walking backstage. Uno was talking about their opportunity to earn a shot at the AEW Trios Titles. Hangman Page showed up with a chain around his neck. Reyndolds said he knew Page was looking for blood, but he asked him not to ruin their opportunity. Page said The Opps would be his once the match was over… [C]

The broadcast team spoke at their desk and hyped Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic tournament match as the main event. Excalibur hyped ROH Final Battle for Friday night, and Collision for Saturday…

Renee Pacquette interviewed TBS Champion Mercedes Mone on the interview set. Paquette tried to talk about how Mone came up short in the AEW Women’s World Championship match at Full Gear, but Mone got upset and cut her off. Mone cut a brief promo about facing Red Velvet for the ROH Women’s TV Championship at Final Battle…

Highlights aired from Collision of the angle involving FTR and the team of Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn…

Backstage, Stokely Hathaway and AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler delivered a promo. Harwood dared Gunn to put his hand on Harwood’s AEW Tag Team Title belt again on Saturday’s Collision…

“The Opps” Powerhouse Hobbs, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata made their entrance while the crowd sat in near silence. The Dark Order received a few cheers during their entrance…

4. “The Opps” Powerhouse Hobbs, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. The Opps attacked the Dark Order trio from behind before the opening bell. The Opps were dominant heading into a PIP break. [C]

Excalibur hyped the return of the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale for the Holiday Bash show on December 17, and the Dynamite Diamond Ring Finale will air on the Christmas Eve edition of Dynamite. In the end, Hook and Shibata put Silver and Reynolds in submission holds while standing on the apron, and then Hobbs put Uno down with a spinebuster before pinning him.

“The Opps” Powerhouse Hobbs, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata beat “Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds in 6:25.

After the match, a few of the Opps Dojo guys entered the ring. They scurried away when Hangman Page came out with the chain. Page got some shots in, but the Opps’ numbers advantage eventually got the better of him. Page battled back and went for a Buckshot Lariat on Hobbs, but he moved, and then security mobbed Page and pushed him into a corner of the ring. Page beat up the security guards and hit one of them with a Buckshot Lariat…

Powell’s POV: The Dark Order never did much for me once they became babyfaces, and it seemed like the thrill was long gone for the fans in attendance (although this has been a quiet crowd). The post-match angle with Page was decent. Has Page or Wardlow beaten up more AEW security guards?

Backstage, Renee Paquette spoke with Don Callis, Kazuchika Okada, and Kyle Fletcher. She assumed the Bucks would not be joining the Callis Family. Callis said he was done with negative questions. Okada said what happened in the ring was Konosuke Takeshita’s fault because he let them down again. Callis said Takeshita was in heavy training for his Collision match.

Takeshita showed up and said, “Actually, Don, I’m right here.” Takeshita moved toward Okada, but Callis and Fletcher calmed him down. Paquette asked why Callis didn’t have both titles that make up the AEW Unified Championship on the line in the tournament if Callis is so confident that one of his men will win. Callis ended up saying he’s not an idiot and doesn’t do things just to be charitable… [C]

Powell’s POV: The real question is why Tony Khan hasn’t retired the Continental and AEW International title belts in favor of just going with the AEW Unified Title permanently.

Hangman Page delivered an angry backstage promo about how he fought to regain the AEW World Championship. He said the belt will be his again. Page challenged Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata for next week’s Dynamite. Page said he wouldn’t be coming alone, and they knew who would be coming with him…

Powell’s POV: Jim J. Bullock is teaming with Hangman next week!!! No?

Jon Moxley made his entrance through the crowd with Marina Shafir. He walked past Renee Paquette, who spoke about a conversation she had with Moxley earlier in the day about how Castagnoli will have to take it if he wants it. Castagnoli also made his entrance through the crowd, but he had his own entrance music…

5. Jon Moxley (3) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (3) in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match. A few fans tried to get a “holy shit” chant going, but it didn’t gain any momentum. Referee Bryce Remsburg ordered Shafir to leave the ringside area after the match started. So, she’s banned from AEW for life, right? Anyway, she went to the back. Castagnoli performed a backbreaker, and then Moxley rolled to the floor before a PIP break. [C]