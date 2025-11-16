Beyond Wrestling “Novembercanrana” results: Vetter’s review of Ryan Clancy vs. TJ Crawford for the IWTV Title, Eddie Kingston, Rickey Shane Page, and Angel Ortiz vs. BRG, Ben Bishop, and Oxx Adams

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling “Novembercanrana”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

November 14, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

This is the attractive ballroom that Wrestling Open uses for their Monday night shows. Lighting is good here. The room was absolutely packed with maybe 350-400 fans. I’ll note that this show was going up against a Chaotic Wrestling show in nearby Massachusetts, so the fan base and roster were split. The promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro provided commentary.

1. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. “Big Business” Love, Doug and Brad Hollister. Doug and Vincent opened. The fans are already standing right next to the ring, pounding on the mat; a great atmosphere in here. Doug hit an elbow drop at 2:30, and Hollister got in, and he traded punches with Vincent. Brad hit a delayed vertical suplex at 4:00 and tagged Doug back in, and he bodyslammed Doug onto Vincent for a nearfall. Dutch made a blind tag and hit a Black Hole Slam on Doug.

The Righteous took control and worked over Doug. Vincent hit a sideslam. Dutch hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 7:00. Hollister got a hot tag at 9:00 and hit a back-body drop on Vincent and a running buttbump in the corner on Dutch. Vincent hit a Mafia Kick. Hollister hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall on Vincent. Dutch hit an Exploder Suplex on Doug. Hollister and Dutch traded forearm strikes and punches; those two hit stereo crossbody blocks at 11:00. Doug hit a springboard bulldog on Vincent. Doug got a rollup for the flash pin on Vincent. A really good opener.

“Big Business” Love, Doug and Brad Hollister defeated “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch at 11:35.

2. Allie Katch vs. La Hija De Gatubela. My first time seeing Gatubela; she wore all black with a black mask that made me think of Catwoman from the 1992 “Batman Returns” movie; it looks like some intentional hand stitching. I’ll reiterate that this is about match No. 5 for Katch this month in her return from breaking her leg in January. Standing switches to open, and Gatubela dropped her with a superkick for a nearfall. She dropped Allie snake-eyes in the corner. They hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down at 2:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees.

Gatubela hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Katch hit a splash in the corner, her buttbump, then her rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 4:30. Gatubela hit a Lungblower to the back and a running knee for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Katch missed a second rolling cannonball. Gatubela missed a top-rope leg drop. Katch hit a piledriver for the pin. Decent.

Allie Katch defeated La Hija De Gatubela at 6:49.

3. Ichiban vs. Alex Reynolds. Reynolds looked like he stepped out of an 1800s aristocrat party as he walked to the ring, having an Eyes Wide Shut mask over his face. This is quite a look for him. An intense lockup to open and standing switches. Ichiban hit some armdrags and a springboard crossbody block that sent Reynolds to the floor at 2:30. Reynolds dropped him with a pump kick to the sternum, and he took control. Ichiban hit a series of chops in the corner. Reynolds hit a Tiger Driver/butterfly powerbomb for a nearfall at 5:30.

Ichiban hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down. He dove through the ropes and crashed onto Reynolds. In the ring, Ichiban hit a top-rope missile dropkick, then a 619 at 7:30, then a top-rope flying knife-edge chop. Reynolds hit a pop-up knee strike to the head and a Russian Leg Sweep. He tied Ichiban in an Octopus Stretch on the mat. Ichiban hit a superkick at 9:30 that dropped Reynolds. Reynolds tugged on the mask. Ichiban pushed Alex head-first into an exposed corner. Ichiban jumped on Reynolds’ shoulders and got a forward Victory Roll for the flash pin. Good action.

Ichiban defeated Alex Reynolds at 10:48.

* Kylie Alexa bounced to the ring for the next match, and she barked at the fans. Liviyah walked out of the back with her arm in a sling. She got on the mic and said she’s looking forward to when she can get her hands on Kylie, so she’s going to be in Lady Leigh’s corner for the next match!

4. Kylie Alexa vs. Lady Leigh (w/Liviyah). Again, Leigh was “Gin Tala” in LFG/Evolve. I noted this in her match on Thursday, but she has some decent size and muscle definition, and she’s significantly bigger than Kylie. Cordeiro noted that Leigh has only competed in about 20 matches. Alexa attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Kylie hit a running buttbump as Leigh was in the ropes and some forearm strikes in the corner. Kylie targeted the left arm and stayed in control.

They traded forearm strikes. Kylie hit a backbreaker over her knee and a running mid-ring buttbump for a nearfall at 5:00. Leigh hit a pump kick to the chest and a cartwheel kick to the head for a nearfall. Kylie hit a Russian Leg Sweep and a running knee for a nearfall. Liviyah hopped on the ring apron and argued with Kylie! It allowed Leigh to apply a crossface on the mat, and Alexa quickly tapped out. Solid action.

Lady Leigh defeated Kylie Alexa at 7:14.

5. Bobby Orlando vs. Donovan Dijak for the Wrestling Open World Title. Dijak came out first with the MLW Tag Team Title belt around his waist and two other belts in his hands. (I assume one is the BST Title he recently won.) It goes without saying that he has the height and overall size advantage. They tied up, and Dijak easily shoved him to the mat. Dijak hit some punches that again dropped Bobby. Bobby hit a shotgun dropkick at 3:00 that pushed Dijak into a corner, but he didn’t go down. Dijak scooped him into his arms and hit a backbreaker over his knee. Bobby fired back with some punches, and he clotheslined Dijak to the floor and dove onto him, but Dijak chokeslammed him against the edge of the ring!

In the ring, Dijak kept Orlando grounded. He hit a release suplex, tossing Orlando across the ring, for a nearfall at 6:00. Bobby fired up and hit some punches and a jumping knee to the chin, then a clothesline in the corner and a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 8:00. Dijak hit a spinning Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Dijak hit a superkick, and he nailed his discus Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 10:00. Bobby fired back with a suplex, and they were both down. This has been really good, and right on cue, we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

They fought on the ropes; Orlando dropped underneath him and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:30. However, he missed a top-rope elbow drop. Dijak hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Dijak grabbed the stupid stuffed goat from ringside, and that angered the crowd. (Tear it’s head off! Please!) Dijak barked at Orlando while holding the stuffed animal. Bobby hit some chops. Dijak punted the toy into the crowd and hit a Choke Bomb for a nearffall at 15:00. Dijak nailed a second-rope Choke Bomb, but Bobby kicked out at the one-count! Dijak was shocked, and the crowd was fired up. Dijak hit two superkicks. Bobby hit his Athena-style flying stunner, then a dive through the ropes onto Dijak. In the ring, Orlando nailed the top-rope elbow drop for the pin. A deeply satisfying match.

Bobby Orlando defeated Donovan Dijak to retain the Wrestling Open Title at 16:37.

* Intermission was edited out.

6. Dan Barry vs. Pedro Dones. Again, Barry is in his mid-40s, and he’s retiring Dec. 31. Dones is likely in his early- to mid-30s. They shook hands and hugged before locking up, and they traded friendly reversals on the mat. Dan hit a crossbody block at 2:30. Dones hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Barry hit a dropkick, and they were both down at 5:00. Barry hit a clothesline and an enzuigiri in the corner. Dones hit a second-rope flying back elbow at 6:30. Barry hit a piledriver move for the pin. Decent popcorn match.

Dan Barry defeated Pedro Dones at 6:49.

* Barry got on the mic. However, Rain Conway, Julius Draeger, Steven Stetson and “Wonderboy” Brian Morris came to the ring. (Most of these guys were in a dark match I didn’t see!) Barry attacked them, but they beat him down. Dutch and Vincent ran to the ring and beat up the heels, with Dutch hitting a Black Hole Slam on Conway. Barry hit a Sliced Bread on Conway, and he hugged Dutch.

7. Brett Ryan Gosselin and Ben Bishop and Oxx Adams vs. Rickey Shane Page and Eddie Kingston and Angel Ortiz. Yes, that is AEW’s Ortiz. It is worth reiterating that both Bishop and Oxx are at or near seven feet tall. Kingston just announced he’s winding down his indy calendar. Oxx and RSP opened; Oxx wore trunks so his Brody King-like frame and tattoos were on full display. Eddie entered at 1:30, and he beat up BRG. Ortiz got in and traded arm holds with Brett. Bishop tagged in at 3:30 and squared off with Eddie. Eddie hit some loud chops, but Bishop hit a sideslam, then a splash to the mat.

BRG tagged back in to a lot of boos, and he stomped on Eddie. Ortiz ran the ropes several times before he hit a basement dropkick to BRG’s face at 6:00. Oxx beat up Ortiz on the floor and threw him back into the ring, where Brett got a nearfall. The heels began to work over Ortiz in their corner. Oxx hit a chokeslam. BRG hit some running back elbows in the corner. Ortiz hit a powerslam, and they were both down. RSP got the hot tag at 8:30 and he beat up Brett, hitting an enzuigiri and a back-body drop for a nearfall. Eddie hit an enzuigiri on Oxx. Eddie hit punches on both Ben and Oxx. Ben accidentally clotheslined Oxx to the floor! Eddie hit a spinning back fist on Ben, then a DDT for the pin. That came out of nowhere. Fun match.

Rickey Shane Page, Eddie Kingston, and Angel Ortiz defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin, Ben Bishop, and Oxx Adams at 9:55.

* The babyfaces left. BRG shoved Bishop and yelled at him. Ben chokeslammed Brett.

8. Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza vs. Krule and Shotzi Blackheart. Doors were already in the ring. The men immediately traded punches and forearm strikes. They each chokeslammed their female opponent. Bear suplexed Krule. They got chairs and clanged them together. Krule punched a chair in Bear’s hands, knocking it into Bear. The women got in the ring and traded punches. Gabby scooped up Shotzi and ran her back-first into several corners and tied her in the Tree of Woe. Shotzi escaped and hit some chairshots to Gabby’s back. Shotzi launched off a chair and splashed onto Gabby’s back for a nearfall at 3:00.

Gabby hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Shotzi to the floor onto Krule. Gabby then hit a top-rope crossbody block onto Krule. The women traded blows on the floor and both went down. Meanwhile, Krule and Bear set up boards in the corners of the ring. Gabby got some cooking skewers, but Shotzi took some of them. The women each jabbed the skewers into the head of their male opponent at 6:00. Ouch! Shotzi hit a German Suplex through a door on Bear, while Gabby hit a Samoan Drop through a door on Krule!

Shotzi got a stapler and she stapled money to Gabby’s forehead, then a picture was stapled to Gabby’s arm, then money was stapled to the chest. Shotzi stapled a bill to Bear’s forehead. Gabby tackled Shotzi, then she speared Krule. She set up another door in the corner. However, Krule hit a running splash to send her through the door at 9:00. Bear hit a chairshot to Krule’s back, then a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. Shotzi stapled Bear in the groin, then she hit a Canadian Destroyer. The ring was a mess with debris. Shotzi hit a DDT on Gabby on an open chair. Krule hit his faceplant on Bear. Shotzi launched off Krule’s shoulders and hit flying double knees onto a board over Bear’s chest. Shotzi and Krule both covered Bronson for the pin. Good brawl that never got too bloody or gross.

Krule and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza at 10:57.

* A nice video package aired to set up the main event!

9. Ryan Clancy vs. TJ Crawford for the IWTV World Title. A feeling-out process as they tied up. “They respect each other but really don’t like each other,” Cordeiro said. Clancy applied a leg lock around the neck. They had a test of strength in a knuckle lock. TJ applied an STF at 6:00. He did a Gator Roll on the mat and kept a headlock on. Clancy hit a flipping senton at 9:30. Cordeiro noted that Clancy “came back from Japan in the best shape of his life.” Clancy hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 11:30. Clancy missed a dropkick as TJ held onto the ropes, and TJ hit a running Penalty Kick to the chest, and he took control.

TJ hit a bodyslam and kept Ryan tied up on the mat. Crawford hit two suplexes; Ryan got a rollup for a nearfall at 16:30. Clancy hit a suplex and a flying knee drop to the sternum for a nearfall. He tied Crawford in an abdominal stretch as we hit the 20:00 mark. Clancy hit a monkey-flip, and TJ sold pain in his knee upon landing. Clancy hit a hard clothesline and was fired up. He hit a butterfly suplex for a nearfall. He hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 22:30. He did a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles, and he kept TJ grounded. They brawled to the floor at 25:00 and traded chops.

Clancy accidentally chopped the ring post. They got back into the ring with TJ in control. They got up and traded punches and chops and forearm strikes. Clancy hit a jumping knee. They ran the ropes and hit stereo clotheslines at 27:30 and were both down. Clancy applied a Figure Four, and the crowd taunted TJ to tap out. TJ hit a German Suplex as we hit the 30:00 mark, then a regular suplex, and they were both down. Clancy hit a plancha to the floor. He came off the ropes, but TJ punched him in the gut. Clancy ducked a Silver Bullet kick, and he hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 32:00. TJ hit a dropkick, and he applied a full nelson, then a backbreaker over his knee and a short-arm clothesline, then a piledriver for a nearfall. Clancy hit his Picture Perfect dropkick for the pin! A very good match; they filled that time well.

Ryan Clancy defeated TJ Crawford to retain the IWTV World Title at 34:33.

* Crawford complained that his foot was under the ropes and he lunged at ref Gina! Love, Doug, and Brad Hollister ran into the ring to pull him off her and try to calm him down. They had to drag him, kicking and screaming, to the back! Gabby Forza and Bear Bronson also came to the ring. Clancy and Bronson argued some more, and they pushed their foreheads together. Gabby grabbed the title belt and stared at it. She reluctantly gave it back to Clancy, and those two glared at each other as the show ended.

Final Thoughts: A really good show before a big, hot crowd. Dijak-Orlando was really good and easily the best match of the show. It was clear early in the main event that they were going long, but considering that the match topped 30 minutes, it certainly didn’t drag. I’ll go with Ichiban-Alex Reynolds for third. A show well worth checking out.