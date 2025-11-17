John Cena’s final WWE Raw as a wrestler, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Mercedes Martinez, Jay Bradley, Jose the Assistant, Cima, Nixon Newell, Johnny Weaver, Harvey Martin, Randy Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden. This will be John Cena’s final Raw and last appearance at Madison Square Garden as a wrestler. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in New York, Tuesday’s NXT in New York, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision in Boston, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Denver. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Mercedes Martinez (Jazmin Benitez) is 45 today.

-Jay Bradley (Bradley Jay) is 45 today.

-The late Johnny Weaver (Kenneth Eugene Weaver) was born on November 17, 1935. He died on February 15, 2008.

-Jose the Assistant (Jose Garcia) turned 39 on Sunday.

-The late Harvey Martin was born on November 16, 1950. He died of pancreatic cancer at age 51 on December 24, 2001. Martin was best known for his NFL days with the Dallas Cowboys. He took part in the WrestleMania II battle royal and appeared as a guest commentator for World Class Championship Wrestling and the Global Wrestling Federation.

-Cima (Nobuhiko Oshima) turned 48 on Saturday.

-Nixon Newell (Steffanie Newell) turned 31 on Saturday. She worked as Tegan Nox while in WWE.

-The late Randy Savage (Randy Poffo) was born on November 15, 1952. He died at age 58 on May 20, 2011, after suffering a heart attack while driving.