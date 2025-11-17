NXT TV preview: Four title matches set for Gold Rush night one

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Blake Monroe vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-“DarkState” Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin vs. Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Chelsea Green and Ethan Page vs. Thea Hail and Joe Hendry for the AAA Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live on Tuesday from New York, New York, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The November 25 Gold Rush night two show will also be taped on Tuesday. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy will be at the show, so we should have live spoiler updates. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).