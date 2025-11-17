AEW Dynamite/Collision preview: Wednesday’s Full Gear go-home shows

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision television shows.

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata in a non-title match

-Kenny Omega returns

-ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Interim ROH TV Champion Mercedes Mone in a unification match

-Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Riho and Alex Windsor in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match

Powell's POV: Dynamite and Collision will be live from Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena. Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET, and Collision airs at 9CT/10ET (the second hour of Collision will be Saturday's Full Gear pre-show).