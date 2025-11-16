Bob Caudle dead at age 95

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Legendary pro wrestling broadcaster Bob Caudle died on Sunday at age 95. His son Mike shared the news via The Mid-Atlantic Gateway social media page that Bob died peacefully in his sleep overnight.

Powell’s POV: Caudle started calling pro wrestling in 1950 and was the voice of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and was with World Championship Wrestling until 1991. He went on to work as the voice of Smoky Mountain Wrestling. Caudle was preceded in death by his Jackie, his wife of 76 years, who died on April 27. My condolences to Caudle’s family, friends, and many fans.

It is with a very sad heart that I report that Bob Caudle has passed away. He was 95 years old. His son Mike wrote this morning that Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep overnight. Our thoughts, prayers, and love go out to his family. More information will be forthcoming. — Mid-Atlantic Gateway (@magateway) November 16, 2025

Bob Caudle Was A Great Friend, And Someone Who Helped Me Develop My Interview Skills. You Were A Great Man Bob, And You Will Be Remembered Forever As One Of The Greatest Announcers Of All Time. I Cherish All The Time That I Got To Spend With You. Rest In Peace My Dear Friend! pic.twitter.com/TP4wxOu8yo — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 16, 2025

I’m so sad to hear of Bob Caudle’s passing.

He was a wonderful man and a great broadcaster. Loved hlm. https://t.co/vX62x8BWa2 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 16, 2025

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)