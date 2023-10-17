NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT grade and poll results, Steve “Mongo” McMichael, Leo Nomellini

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dijak in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 53 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade thanks to delivering some memorable moments involving the guest stars.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve “Mongo” McMichael is 66.

-The late Leo Nomellini died on October 17, 2000 at age 76 after suffering a stroke.