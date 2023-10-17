NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT grade and poll results, Steve “Mongo” McMichael, Leo Nomellini

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dijak in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 53 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade thanks to delivering some memorable moments involving the guest stars.
Birthdays and Notables
-Steve “Mongo” McMichael is 66.
-The late Leo Nomellini died on October 17, 2000 at age 76 after suffering a stroke.
