NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews
-Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Anything Goes match,
-Axiom vs. Trick Williams
-Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker
-Grayson Waller hosts “The Grayson Waller Effect” with guest NXT Champion Bron Breakker
Powell's POV: NXT will return live on Tuesday at 7CT/8ET.
