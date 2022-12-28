NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

-Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Anything Goes match,

-Axiom vs. Trick Williams

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

-Grayson Waller hosts “The Grayson Waller Effect” with guest NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Powell’s POV: NXT will return live on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).